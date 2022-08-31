Gorleston FC lose 5-2 away to AFC Sudbury

Gorleston FC suffered a 5-2 defeat at the weekend when they travelled to AFC Sudbury.

As expected, the hosts controlled the game from the off.

Within three minutes, Jake Jessup had to deny Nnamdi Nwachuku with his feet.

Josh Mayhew put a header straight at the keeper and Lionel Ainsworth blazed over the bar.

Midway through the half, Mayhew was played in on the left of the box but again Jessup was equal to it.

Sudbury took the lead after half an hour.

A corner dropped in the area, there was a bit of pinball with the ball dropping perfectly at Nwachuku's feet for him to tuck it home.

Jessup again came to his side's rescue eight minutes before the break, stopping a dangerous move.

But from the corner the big keeper came out for the cross, missed it completely and the ball dropped nicely onto the forehead of Nwachuku for him to plant his header into the unguarded goal.

The Greens kept going and Jamie North saw a cross/shot skim off the top of the bar and he was linking up nicely with Ross Gilfedder, heading through to the Sudbury box when the half time whistle blew.

The game was effectively over two minutes into the second half.

Another corner, another header from Nwachuku to complete his hat trick. Three nil.

The Greens gained their first corner in the 51st minute from which North had his side's first effort on target, into the keeper's arms.

North hit another effort wide before Joshua Stokes rattled the post up the other end.

Gorleston finally gained reward for their efforts in the 76th minute when Joe Corby was played through the middle and he blasted a low drive through the keeper and into the net.

Six minutes later, Nwachuku had a free header at the back post to make it 4-1 to the hosts.

Gorleston reduced the deficit in the 84th minute with a nice move which saw Robbie Sweeney play Corby in wide in the box and his low cross picked out Mitch McKay at the back post to strike the ball into the net.

Two minutes into stoppage time Jake Turner's low shot from twenty yards found the bottom corner to make it 5-2.

Gorleston's first team have this weekend off before their next match on September 10, which will be in the FA Trophy at home to Coggeshall Town.