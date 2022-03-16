Gorleston secure 3-1 home win against Whitton United

Three goals in a ten minute period either side of half time saw Gorleston pick up all three points against Whitton United at the weekend as the sides around them slipped to defeats.

After an impeccable minutes silence in memory of long-time stalwart supporter Michael Heard the game got underway and Gorleston started strongly.

However, Whitton should have taken the lead inside the opening fifteen minutes. A sloppy pass by the Greens gave the ball away and set Liam Wales through. He rounded Jessup but, with the goal at his mercy he somehow sliced the shot wide.

Gorleston's first effort came a minute later from a short corner when Deeks hit a twenty yarder wide.

The first save came from a Robbie Sweeney free kick which was palmed away by Jack Spurling in the Whitton goal.

Spurling then got fingertips to a long range effort from Mitch McKay and, soon after, the keeper got down low to keep out an Angus Mackie header.

In between those saves, Jessup had to be sharp to stop Lucas Vance as he advanced through the Gorleston back line.

The breakthrough finally came three minutes before the break.

Spurling left his area and attempted to kick clear. He scuffed the clearance to Gilfedder who took a touch and hit the ball back into the unguarded goal from midway inside the half.

Three minutes into the second half, Gilfedder was in the thick of it again when he was tripped inside the Whitton penalty area and the referee pointed to the spot.

Deeks stepped up to take it and planted the ball firmly to the keeper's left.

Four minutes later the game was virtually made safe. Sweeney slid a ball between defenders into the path of Gilfedder who slotted it past the advancing keeper and into the net.

Gorleston almost gifted the visitors a chance to get back in the game on the hour when a slack pass from Deeks sent Wales clear through on Jessup's goal but the keeper was equal to it and denied him.

However, he could do nothing about a Kevin Inglis free kick four minutes later which the Whitton veteran took from 25 yards, curling the ball into the top corner of the net to pull one back.

Gorleston are back in action at Emerald Park on Saturday when league leaders Mildenhall Town are the visitors.