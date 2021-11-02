Gorleston net four goals on eight match unbeaten run

Three goals in six minutes saw Gorleston to another three points as they remained four points clear at the top of the table after beating March Town United 4-2 at the weekend.

Mitch McKay brought the first save from Charlie Congreve in the Hares goal before Gorleston made the breakthrough in the 20th minute.

A Sweeney corner was cleared but lofted back into the box by Angus Mackie. McKay climbed highest to loop a header goalwards which Congreve clawed away from the line. However, the ball fell to Christy Finch two yards out and he doesn't miss from there.

Three minutes later Joel Watts picked the ball up on the right wing and cut inside onto his left foot before hitting a dipping shot over the keeper and into the net.

Another three minutes passed and Gorleston scored again. This time Luke Goreham intended to cross the ball from the left but instead lofted it over the keeper and into the far side of the net.

Connor Ingram could have made it four in the 35th minute but was denied by the keeper and, a minute later, March got a foothold in the game.

A long punt from the keeper was misjudged by Connor Deeks. The ball bounced over his head and into the path of Lewis Gibson who deftly lifted it over Jessup and into the net.

The Hares did pull another goal back in the 74th minute. Warren was played in on the left, Jessup raced from his goal to try and clear but instead barged Warren over on the edge of the box.

Despite Gorleston's protestations that it had happened outside the area, the referee pointed to the spot. Craig Gillies converted the spot kick.

The Greens made the game safe in the 90th minute. Sweeney slid a pass between defenders into the path of both Connor Ingram and Finch. Ingram kept out of the way for fear of being offside. Finch wasn't though and he struck the ball past the keeper and into the goal.

Gorleston are back on the road again Saturday with a difficult trip to Mildenhall Town, kick off 3pm.