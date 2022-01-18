Gorleston FC secure hard-earned 1-0 away win to Haverhill

A late Connor Deeks header was enough to earn Gorleston three points on the road as they beat Haverhill 1-0.

Both sides had a couple of early off target efforts and Rovers were almost in on the right after eight minutes, poking the ball past Jake Jessup on the edge of his area but Connor Deeks was back to cover.

Robbie Sweeney saw an effort go wide then, after quarter an hour, Watts drilled cross found Finch on the far side of the six yard box but his low drive was kicked off the line by home keeper James Philp.

Finch hit a twenty yard free kick straight at the keeper then, midway through the half, Sweeney broke through the defence into the box where he appeared to be brought down.

However the referee waved away the penalty appeals.

A long range effort from Kyle Ingram was seen late by Philp and he managed to turn the ball around the post and Connor Ingram was inches away from bringing the ball under control with just the keeper to beat but, at the break, there was no breakthrough.

Seven minutes into the second half Watts got to the ball before the keeper, just outside the box, but his effort was cleared.

Finch saw a shot deflected wide as Gorleston continued to press but Haverhill were defending well.

Their best chance of the half came 19 minutes in when Jake Williams got in behind Kyle Ingram on the right but Jessup saved.

Finch then saw a shot deflected, the ball ran into the path of Kyle Ingram but the keeper managed to get his legs to Ingram's dink.

Connor Ingram then found Luke Goreham on the edge of the box. Goreham could have shot but laid the ball off to Sweeney who hit his effort over.

With time running out, Gorleston won a corner. Sweeney lifted the ball into the box to where Deeks was waiting, in a cluster of players, to nod it down into the bottom corner of the net.

Gorleston have a break from the league on Saturday when they continue their defence of the Norfolk Senior Cup.

The Greens travel to Mattishall for the third round tie, kick off at 1.30.