Great Yarmouth Cycling Club holds annual presentation dinner

Great Yarmouth CC’s 95th annual presentation dinner was held at the Royal Assembly Rooms.

It was the busiest presentation night in many years, with club records having been broken in every distance on the ladies’ side and the men breaking every team record.

Jonny Hawes retained the Somerleyton Cup, awarded to the fastest member to complete a 10 mile time trial on the Somerleyton course (23:37).

The Ray Lawler Trophy, awarded for the fastest on handicap on a club 25, was also won by Jonny as was the Derek Evans Memorial Shield, awarded for the fastest on handicap 25 miles time trial, and the Hercules Cup in a time of 1-00:47.

Also having a good night was Julian Claxton. He recorded the fastest 50 mile time, securing the University Cup with a time of 2-06:10, averaging 23.8mph. He also won the Premier Cup for 100 miles after knocking nearly six minutes off the club record with 4-13:51, averaging 23.6mph.

He also claimed the Ferrier Cup which is awarded to the most consistent rider on a points basis and the SLP Trophy, awarded to the club’s short distance best all-rounder time triallist with the fastest average over 25, 50 and 100 miles (24.667mph).

Johnathon Lincoln won the Henry Sutton Novices Cup for the fastest ride by someone who has never taken an award over the distance of 25 miles.

Lincoln also took home the Pendle Cup, awarded to the fastest member to complete a 30 mile time trial on the Somerleyton course (1-15:33). Lincoln also won the Bullimore Trophy, first awarded in 1893, to the rider with the lowest aggregate handicap time over any two club 10-mile and 25-mile time trials.

Jan Smith took home the Yvonne Westgate Ladies Shield, awarded to the woman rider with the fastest average speed over any two 10 mile and 25 mile time trials, recording the fastest average to date.

The Hadden Cup was awarded to Jan for the second year running, being the fastest rider on handicap over 50 miles with a time of 1-31:56.

The Vice-President’s Cup for the best all-rounder was won by Stephen Brown.

A busy season of cross-country racing also saw Bryan become the highest placed rider, earning him the Ladbrokes Cyclo-Cross Cup for the third year running.

The O’Neil/Dennington Bowl for outstanding efforts throughout the summer time trial season went to Mike Palmer while the Pettingill Hill Climb Shield was won by Steve Dixon-Grant who completed the sprint up the 17pc incline in 59.37 seconds.

The Tourist Trophy was awarded to Martin Wilson who completed the legendary Lands End to John O’Groats ride, a fantastic achievement.

Always a hotly contested trophy, the Attendance Shield went to Ray Eastick while the hotly disputed Holmes Cup, which is competed for by Great Yarmouth Cycling Club and Lowestoft’s Velo Club Barrachi, went to Great Yarmouth, with Simon Smith accepting the trophy.

The evening was rounded off with the awarded of life membership to Mike Palmer.