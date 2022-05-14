Golfers have chance to win £500 at club contest

A £500 scratch prize is up for grabs - Credit: Great Yarmouth and Caister Golf Club

Entries for Great Yarmouth and Caister Golf Club’s £500 scratch prize 36 hole men’s stroke competition are now open.

The club is hosting its annual Caister Candelabra on July 10 with the winner walking away with a £500 scratch prize.

The event, sponsored by local firm Electrical Testing, will see golfers play a gruelling 36 holes in one day with 18 holes in the morning and 18 in the afternoon.

It is open to male amateurs aged 18 and over who will compete to be crowned the scratch and handicap champion with further prizes available on the day.

Tim Starbuck, Great Yarmouth and Caister Golf Club’s general manager, said: “This is a challenging full on day of golf for amateurs to play like professionals.”

Tee times start at 8am on Sunday, July 10 with a handicap level of 24. The cost to participate in the competition is £45 for visiting golfers and £10 for Great Yarmouth and Caister Golf Club members.

To take part in the event or for more information visit www.caistergolf.co.uk