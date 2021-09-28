'I hope I did Yarmouth proud' - Boxer has 'classy' debut
- Credit: Mikie Webber-Kane
Great Yarmouth's first professional boxer in more than 20 years shares his hometown's pride after his victorious debut.
Mikie Webber-Kane, 23, beat Bognor Regis's Carl Turney 40-36 on Friday, September 17 at The Halls in Norwich.
The Yarmouth boy said that his debut was "absolutely amazing".
"I loved every second of it."
Mr Webber-Kane went more than18-months without boxing, having his final amateur bout in February 2020, so said he was "a bit nervous" ahead of the fight.
"As soon as I stepped out, saw my friends and family and heard the noise, the adrenaline kicked in and I was just buzzing," he added.
The lockdown restrictions had prevented Webber-Kane from training.
"When we could get out after lockdown, I never stopped training," he said.
"We just upped it as soon as we got the date."
Tony Norman, Webber-Kane's trainer, said the Yarmouth boy had a "classy" performance.
"Despite the pressure of it being his first professional fight and he was in front of a sell-out crowd, he boxed really well," Norman said.
"I'm looking forward to an exciting journey.
"Let's see how far we can get him."
Webber-Kane added: "I would like to thank Tony Norman.
"He was the first person to put a pair of gloves on me.
"I trust him with my life.
"I would like to thank my family for supporting me - Dad for taking me to sparring sessions around the country, Mum for ensuring I stick with the diet, and my siblings for teasing me while they ate KFC and Chinese.
"And my girlfriend, Amy.
"She knows this is my dream and she has always supported me and I am lucky.
"And thank you to everyone who supported me or took an interest and wished me well.
"I hope I did Yarmouth proud and I hope to do that in every fight."
For more updates on his upcoming fights, visit Webber-Kane's Instagram and Facebook.