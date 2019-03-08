Search

Great Yarmouth Road Runners' seafront series a big success

PUBLISHED: 08:41 31 May 2019

Pictured from left to right are Fiona Williams (Great Yarmouth Road Runners' mental health ambassador, Rachel Walsh from MIND, Katherine Audus (chief marshal), Jodie Lee (race director) and Mark Stone (club vice-chairman) Picture: CLUB

Archant

Great Yarmouth Road Runners hosted a series of three five-mile road races which raised over £1,000 for charity

The Great Yarmouth Road Runners contingent at Holt Picture: CLUBThe Great Yarmouth Road Runners contingent at Holt Picture: CLUB

The town's seafront was swarming with runners and spectators over the three mid-week races held between April 24 and May 22.

This year's series was another huge success, with increased numbers and two of the races being sold out.

The club has received positive feedback about the series that has gained in popularity year on year, due in part to the organisation and quality mementos. This year the set of three bespoke medals, that fitted together to represent familiar Great Yarmouth landmarks, encouraged more athletes to enter.

Each year the club prides itself on nominating a local charity to benefit, with 50p from each entry going to Great Yarmouth and Waveney Mind charity. This year's charity was nominated by race director Jodie Lee, raising a fantastic £1,036.

Rachel Walsh from MIND came to start race three and said; "A massive thank you to the runners and Great Yarmouth Road Runners for supporting us, the money raised will make a huge difference."

Jodie added: "It was amazing to watch every single runner cross the finish line. Thank you to the dedicated team of marshals out on the course and in the HQ and to Liam from Nice Work for all his hard work with the chip timing and entry management services. It's a pleasure to work alongside such an amazing team. See you all next year!"

The Holt 10k, hosted by North Norfolk Beach Runners at Gresham's School, is the sixth grand prix event of the year and attracted 11 Great Yarmouth Road Runners.

The weather was humid with a slight warm breeze.

GYRR results: James Bool 43:53, Andrew Thomas 44:25, Jo Anverali 46:27, Nicola Baker 46:30, Keith Moyse 52:22 pb, Fiona Wiliams 57:23, Tracey Campbell 58:58, James Ludlam 1-00:49, Steph Deeks 1-01:11, Ryan Farrow 1-02:52, Linda Carter 1-12:08.

Jo and Nicola picked up second and third respectively in their age category.

For anyone wishing to find out more about the Great Yarmouth Road Runners check out www.gyrr.co.uk.

