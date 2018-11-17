Great Yarmouth Town managers facing a big challenge - in more ways than one

Great Yarmouth joint managers, Martyn Sinclair, left, and Adam Mason Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2017

Saturday’s Thurlow Nunn Premier Division match at Stowmarket will be a testing trip for Great Yarmouth Town joint managers Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair in more ways than one.

A Bloaters side who are five points adrift at the bottom of the able after a miserable run of seven straight league defeats face a side who are going well and currently lie fourth.

It is going to be a tough challenge for the players - but not as tough as the challenge their managers will face before the game. Mason and Sinclair are walking the 55 miles to the game to raise money for the mental health charity Mind and will doubtless be hoping their players give them a timely lift when they get there.

The Bloaters were out of luck last week as they lost 5-2 at Woodbridge.

“After a superb start which saw us go in front after four minutes, we missed several golden chances including what we feel is a clear blatant penalty which was not given,” said Sinclair. “We can’t fault our lads’ attitude and effort but we are clearly lacking in a couple of key areas.”

Following their disappointing Norfolk Senior Cup exit at the weekend Gorleston are back in league action on Saturday when they visit Walsham le Willows (3pm). Walsham sit two places and four points above Gorleston and beat the Greens 3-0 in the reverse fixture at Emerald Park. They are unbeaten in their last five league games. Gorleston were due to have entertained Norwich United in the League Challenge Cup on Tuesday evening but the game was called off because of electric issues at Emerald Park. The game will now be played next Tuesday (7.45pm).

Gorleston Reserves are in Norfolk Junior Cup action on Saturday when Yelverton Reserves visit Emerald Park (1.30pm). Gorleston’s Under-18s went down 3-1 at league leaders Kirkley & Pakefield. Next Wednesday the young Greens travel to play Waveney.

Any wishing to support Mason and Sinclair’s charity effort should visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/walk-to-an-away-game