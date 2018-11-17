Search

Advanced search

Great Yarmouth Town managers facing a big challenge - in more ways than one

PUBLISHED: 06:31 23 November 2018

Great Yarmouth joint managers, Martyn Sinclair, left, and Adam Mason Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Great Yarmouth joint managers, Martyn Sinclair, left, and Adam Mason Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2017

Saturday’s Thurlow Nunn Premier Division match at Stowmarket will be a testing trip for Great Yarmouth Town joint managers Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair in more ways than one.

A Bloaters side who are five points adrift at the bottom of the able after a miserable run of seven straight league defeats face a side who are going well and currently lie fourth.

It is going to be a tough challenge for the players - but not as tough as the challenge their managers will face before the game. Mason and Sinclair are walking the 55 miles to the game to raise money for the mental health charity Mind and will doubtless be hoping their players give them a timely lift when they get there.

The Bloaters were out of luck last week as they lost 5-2 at Woodbridge.

“After a superb start which saw us go in front after four minutes, we missed several golden chances including what we feel is a clear blatant penalty which was not given,” said Sinclair. “We can’t fault our lads’ attitude and effort but we are clearly lacking in a couple of key areas.”

Following their disappointing Norfolk Senior Cup exit at the weekend Gorleston are back in league action on Saturday when they visit Walsham le Willows (3pm). Walsham sit two places and four points above Gorleston and beat the Greens 3-0 in the reverse fixture at Emerald Park. They are unbeaten in their last five league games. Gorleston were due to have entertained Norwich United in the League Challenge Cup on Tuesday evening but the game was called off because of electric issues at Emerald Park. The game will now be played next Tuesday (7.45pm).

Gorleston Reserves are in Norfolk Junior Cup action on Saturday when Yelverton Reserves visit Emerald Park (1.30pm). Gorleston’s Under-18s went down 3-1 at league leaders Kirkley & Pakefield. Next Wednesday the young Greens travel to play Waveney.

Any wishing to support Mason and Sinclair’s charity effort should visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/walk-to-an-away-game

Topic Tags:

Other Great Yarmouth sport

Great Yarmouth Town managers facing a big challenge - in more ways than one

06:31 CHRIS WISE
Great Yarmouth joint managers, Martyn Sinclair, left, and Adam Mason Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Saturday’s Thurlow Nunn Premier Division match at Stowmarket will be a testing trip for Great Yarmouth Town joint managers Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair in more ways than one.

Great Yarmouth Rotarians win regional golf tournament

Yesterday, 15:30 CHRIS WISE
Finalists in the Rotary District 1080 (East Anglia) Knock Out Cup (from left): John Rice, John Ebbage, Alan Spinks and Alan Carman.

Great Yarmouth Haven Rotary Club’s Alan Spinks and Alan Carman have recorded a notable regional win.

Acle United Women 3 Norwich City Ladies 2: Birchall grabs hat-trick in dramatic cup tie

Tue, 12:43 Richard Giles
Action from Acle's match against Norwich City Ladies Picture: Brian Coombes

Acle United twice came from behind before an 91st-minute goal earned them a 3-2 win over Norwich City in the Norfolk Women’s Cup.

‘I was so lost in my own head’ - Ex-Norwich City star Darren Eadie on his battle with mental health

Saturday, November 17, 2018 Jo Malone
Darren Eadie knows what it's like to think your down days will just pass. Picture Richard Kelly

Former Norwich City footballer Darren Eadie opens up about his own battles with mental health and tells men who may be struggling - talk about it.

Most Read

Video People ‘too scared’ to go out in Great Yarmouth town centre after dark

Tue, 17:05 Marc Betts
A man was filmed with a knife in Great Yarmouth. Picutre: Submitted

Business owners have warned that people are too scared to go onto a town centre street amid fears of a rise in violence at weekends.

Read more
Twitter

First look at Great Yarmouth train station’s new £710,000 entrance

Wed, 17:54 Joseph Norton
Great Yarmouth Rail Station renovation revealed. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Visitors to Great Yarmouth will be treated to a smarter welcome following a major revamp of the town’s train station forecourt worth £710,000.

Read more
Graham Plant

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

Mon, 12:33 Joseph Norton
A man left his car and tried to get into another vehicle in a road rage incident on the A149 Caister Road. Picture: Google Maps

A road rage incident in Great Yarmouth saw a man leave his car and try and get into another driver’s car when it was stopped at traffic lights.

Read more

Video US huntress sparks outrage with pictures from Norfolk shooting party

06:53 chris bishop
American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

An American huntress has sparked outrage by posing for pictures with animals shot in Norfolk.

Read more
Facebook

Wanted woman arrested in Great Yarmouth

Mon, 15:17 Joseph Norton
Georgia Sugden. Picture: Norfolk Police

A woman who was wanted by police on recall to prison has been found in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy