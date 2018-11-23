Stowmarket Town 3 Great Yarmouth Town 0: No happy ending on pitch for Bloaters’ marathon men

The joint managers of Great Yarmouth Town Football Club, Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair, on their epic 50-mile charity walk. Arriving at Stowupland. Pictures: Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair Archant

Martyn Sinclair and Adam Mason didn’t have a win to cheer them after their 50 mile charity walk despite a brave show from the young Bloaters.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The joint managers were straight into action after a hot shower and lunch against high-flying Stowmarket Town.

The Bloaters squad was down to bare bones and included a first call-up for Tom Lardner who has impressed in both the youth team and reserves recently.

Whilst the home side started well the back four of Urry, Howell, Ager and Savage were coping well until the 13th minute. Garrett received the ball on the edge of the area and as he turned there was contact with Ager’s leg and the former Bury Town striker went over in the area. Referee Jack Wilmore decided it was enough to award a disputed penalty which Melanson duly dispatched past former Thetford teammate Barnes.

With the game plan of staying in the game for as long as possible already proving a near impossibility the Bloaters were forced to come out of their shell. Their best chance fell to Joel Glover as he shrugged off a challenge before firing a powerful drive narrowly wide of the upright. The home side should have extended their lead when defender Paine was left all alone at the back post and his header cleared the bar. The Bloaters were happy to go into the half-time break only one down, even though the penalty continued to cause much debate.

The second half continued much as the first, and the second home goal duly arrived on 58 minutes. Garrett received the ball on the edge of the area and hit a crisp volley on the turn that flew past Barnes and into the top corner.

The visitors did manage to create a couple of chances but Roots was unable to control Glover’s ball and then Glover himself outpaced the home defence but his shot was well saved. Lardner came on for his first team debut and the Bloaters continued to work hard but the game was sealed in the 77th minute when a deep cross to the back post was headed back across goal and tapped in by Baker for a simple finish to make it 3-0.

It was a comprehensive victory for the ambitious home side in front of a big crowd. The young visitors worked hard to create a few chances but the experience of the home side made sure they were unable to capitalise.

Team: Barnes, Urry, Savage, Eagleton, Ager, Howell, Roots, Sanders, Glover, McAra, Palmer. Subs: George, Lardner. Att: 262.