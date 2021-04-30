Bloaters bow out of senior cup after strong run

Published: 11:42 AM April 30, 2021

Great Yarmouth Town's cup run came to an end on Wednesday night as they were beaten in the quarter-finals.

The Bloaters had made great progress in the Norfolk Senior Cup but lost out against Wroxham FC.

The Wroxham Yachtsmen showed their early intent with a shot at goal in the first minute, but the visitors broke quickly and some good play between Connor Delaney and Tyler Halliday saw the young full-back power forwards but his cross drifted out for a goal kick.

The home side were slick in their passing and the movement of the forward players was causing problems, but the young Bloaters stuck to their task and broke swiftly when they did get possession.

The home side had to wait until the twenty third minute when the Bloaters defence was finally breached with Curtis latching onto a delicate through ball and finishing past Fenn Nicholls to give the hosts a much-deserved lead.

You may also want to watch:

Despite a tough start to the game, the Bloaters were working hard and competing against a very talented home side.

Ryan Jacobs made his debut effort against Wroxham. - Credit: Steve Woods Photography

Delaney on the right wing was proving a handful for the hosts and he earned his side a free kick that Smith headed goalwards and Baker’s shot was blocked in front of goal as the resilient visitors mounted a mini-resurgence.

With the home side having a slender single goal advantage it was the Bloaters who were first to show in the second half as Baker, playing with an injury, headed narrowly over the bar from a Delaney free-kick.

The Bloaters were enjoying their best spell in the game and a good chance came when Smith burst through the home defence.

His shot across goal flashed agonisingly past Sutton’s upright.

Delaney was then sent tumbling as it appeared the home side were beginning to lose some of their composure as the visitors went hunting for an equaliser.

The Yachtsmen doubled their lead as Taylor scored from close range in the 70th minute.

It looked like the game was up as Grant Holt entered the play to add his experience to see the game out for the Yachtsmen.

The final 20 minutes belonged to the home side as they re-asserted their authority on the game and it was no surprise when substitute Cooper fired in a low drive past Nicholls.

On the 90 minute mark Ryan Miles sprinted clear of a tired Bloaters defence to make it 4-0 to the hosts.

Midfielder Keiran McCombe - Credit: Steve Woods Photography

A spirited performance by a very young Bloaters side.

FT Wroxham 4 Gt. Yarmouth 0

The game was well refereed by Adrian George and his assistants.

Bloaters’ Manager McCombe concluded: “The score line was not a reflection of the performance.

“Wroxham were superb but at 1-0, I felt we were the better side and had a couple of great chances to score - but that’s football.

“Huge positives to take from the game - we went in with 11 first teamers unavailable but the lads who came in were excellent."

Nicholls, Halliday, Jacobs. Urry, Forbes, Barnes, Delaney, McCombe, Baker, George, Smith Subs Hodge, Dalton, Pinheiro, Atkins