Bloaters in disappointing 0-0 draw in windy conditions

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 8:35 AM February 4, 2022
Action from the Bloaters game against Wisbech St Mary 

Action from the Bloaters game against Wisbech St Mary - Credit: Steve Woods

Great Yarmouth Town welcomed Wisbech St Mary to the Wellesley in a game that ended in a 0-0 draw on Saturday.
With the Bloaters having taken six points from they last two games and a change in playing style under manager Stewart Larter expectations among supporters may have been high against bottom club Wisbech St Mary. 
With a strong wind blowing from the north west in the first half both teams struggled to come to terms with the conditions with neither keeper having to make a save of note.
With debutant John Riches playing his first game having joined from Beccles the home defence was rarely troubled in the second half which saw the game open up and flow more freely. 
Cameron Wing continually troubled Wisbech’s left back Kyle Bird with Ryan Jacobs doing the same on the other side.  
As the game moved into the final 15 minutes a couple of efforts on the Wisbech goal resulted in good saves in rapid succession by keeper Tyler Key, with Yarmouth’s front players Logan Lonergan, Ryan Beeson going closest as it ended in a disappointing goalless draw.

