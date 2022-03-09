Bloaters battle to 1-1 draw against playoff chasing Whittlesey

The Bloaters were at home at the weekend against playoff chasing Whittlesey Athletic at the Wellesley.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

With Whittlesey sitting in fifth place the fixture was going to be another test of how much the Bloaters have progressed.

And with Whittlesey only being able to name twelve players it could have been assumed Yarmouth would have had an edge, but this proved not to be the case.

Whittlesey played a 4-3-3 formation, constantly leaving three men up even when defending.

They had pace and physicality on their side, which proved helpful when they took the lead in the 26th minute from a long clearance which dropped over centre half John Riches and Whittlesey forward James Hill- Seekings ran in to score.

Yarmouth had chances soon after to equalise through skipper Cam Barnes and George Edwards but both failed to convert when well-placed and the remainder of the first half saw a lot of endeavour from both sides which produced no more clear-cut chances.

The second half continued very much in the same vein as the first, with Yarmouth working hard to break down a resolute Whittlesey who used their experience and physique against the young Yarmouth squad.

Jordan Cantwell probed from midfield and Yarmouth’s wide men, Logan Lonergan and Ryan Jacobs tried to get in round the back, ably supported by full backs Brady Philpott and Tyler Halliday.

Persistence finally paid off when Ryan Beeson succeeded, getting in round the back of the Whittlesey defence in the 83rd minute to net for the Bloaters.

Both sides had opportunities to clinch the three points in the final ten minutes of play, but these were not taken. The game finished with points shared which was probably a fair result for the match.

Man of the Match. Jordan Cantwell (Sponsored By V C Vintners ltd).

Yarmouth Team: E Putnins, T Halliday, B Philpott, J Riches, G Edwards, R Jacobs, C Barnes, J Cantwell,

L Lonergan, R Beeson, C Wing. Subs, T Melo, R Urry, L Duffield, A Ager.



