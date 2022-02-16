Great Yarmouth enjoy thrilling 4-3 win

Great Yarmouth Town enjoyed a 4-3 victory over Peterborough North End at the weekend.

The Bloaters took the lead in the opening minute following Ryan Beeson’s delightfully finished goal, with a chip over the keeper's head who was caught out in no man’s land.

In the 22nd minute Yarmouth got a corner which found its way to the back post where George Edwards steered it home to put Yarmouth two up.

Two minutes later Brady Philpott and Ryan Jacobs combined down the left resulting in Jacobs being scythed down in the box.

From the resulting penalty Jordan Cantwell converted to give what would seemed a healthy 3-0 lead.

A free kick to Peterborough N E in the 29th minute gave them the opportunity to pull one back as the ball was swung in the space between keeper Fenn Nichols and the backline for the forward to head in at the far post.

This gave North End a boost and Nichols came to the rescue winning a one on one with a good save.

From the resulting corner the ball was poked home from two yards.

Four minutes into the second half and it was all square following miscommunication at the back and the Peterborough forward poked the ball home.

With it all square and everything to play for Yarmouth started to take more command of the game as it became a bit more physical with Skipper Cameron Barnes being on the end of couple of robust challenges, while the referee Richard Owen kept the cards in his pocket.

In the 79th minute Beeson used his pace and got in again for a repeat of the opening minute, chipping in from an acute angle to make it 4-3 to the Bloaters.

McCarra came on for Beeson, and Camish made his debut replacing Cantwell.

Yarmouth saw the game out and took the points.

The Bloaters' Tuesday game against Sheringham Town was postponed and they play Norwich CBS on Saturday.