Great Yarmouth Town 2 Newmarket Town 0: Bloaters claim a long overdue home win

Ray Urry scored the vital second goal for Great Yarmouth Town as they finally had something to smile about Picture: ARCHANT Archant Norfolk 2018

After seven consecutive home defeats the Bloaters finally had something to smile about after seeing off Newmarket Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Looking to bounce back from a particularly disappointing defeat at Ely, their cause was not helped by suspension, injuries and lack of availability.

There were starts for Palmer, Ford, Urry, George, Lopes and seats on the bench for Skoyles, Lardner and Omar, all of whom who are aged 18 or under.

The Jockeys kicked off with the bitterly cold wind at their backs and understandably had most of the play in the first half. With Barnes unable to kick due to a groin injury Josh Ford deputised and the over-worked full-back seemed to spend most of the half taking goal-kicks.

The impressive Rhys Thorpe grazed the post after finding space in behind the home defence while the Bloaters were fortunate when Gomarsall fired a shot over when in a good position. But there was a glimmer of hope when the Jockeys’ big centre forward Matt Hayden was given a straight red card, presumably for something said to referee Paul Burnham.

Thorpe was then guilty of missing a good chance as he found himself one on one with Barnes as the first half finished goalless.

It took the home side just six minutes to make the wind advantage count as Sanders wriggled past two defenders and his shot rebounded to McAra and the loyal striker composed himself before rifling a powerful shot past Archer.

The home side were now in the ascendency as McAra was denied by Archer as he broke free. Palmer then sent over a dangerous cross that was met by Sanders and the ball was scrambled away before Glover dragged his shot wide.

The lead was duly doubled on the hour mark as a corner was not cleared and defender Ray Urry poked the ball home from close range.

The toughest moment of the match for the Bloaters came with 20 minutes left as Joel Glover looked to nick the ball in midfield. The Newmarket player went down and there was astonishment around the ground as referee brandished a red card, the first of his career for the affable striker.

Undeterred the young home side ploughed on in the farcical conditions and Sanders brought a good save from Archer. Youth team player Ellis Skoyles then came on for his first team debut.

The Jockeys tested Barnes with a couple of crosses and the home keeper made a great save to deny them towards the end but the hosts managed to see out the game. Pretty it wasn’t, but the hosts took their chances to grab a vital three points in their quest to stay in the division.

Bloaters: Barnes, Palmer, Ford, Bartram, Forbes, Urry, George, Sanders, Glover, Lopes, McAra. Subs: Lardner, Skoyles, Omar. Attendance: 61.