Great Yarmouth Town maintain revival with fourth straight win

Ben Lewis on the ball for Norwich CBS during Saturday's clash with Thurlow Nunn League One North leaders Harleston at the FDC in Bowthorpe Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Archant 2017

Great Yarmouth Town maintained their remarkable resurgence by winning 1-0 at Whitton United to move out of the Premier Division’s bottom two.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from Saturday's clash between Norwich CBS and Harleston Town at the FDC Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Action from Saturday's clash between Norwich CBS and Harleston Town at the FDC Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Rock bottom a few weeks ago, the Bloaters made it four wins on the trot as Joe Glover’s second half goal proved to be enough to seal victory.

The key moment came 12 minutes after the break when Glover chased an overhit back pass and outjumped hesistant keeper Luke Tynan to head home.

In-form Great Yarmouth are now just two points behind fourth from bottom Thetford Town with a game in hand after the Brecklanders were beaten 2-1 at home by high-flying Kirkley and Pakefield.

The game was evenly poised on the hour mark, with a well taken effort from Daniel White having just cancelled out a fifth minute penalty from Kirkley’s Cameron Russell.

But as so often happens when a side are on a poor run Thetford then shot themselves in the foot, with keeper Will Viner missing a back pass to gift the visitors the softest of winners.

The Royals moved up to fourth, just four points adrift of leaders Godmanchester who were held to a goalless draw by Cedric Anselin’s improving Norwich United side.

After a low key first half the game livened up after the break with Austen Diaper shooting narrowly wide for the visitors. For United Haydn Davis charged down a clearance before lobbing wide on the hour mark and Liam Jackson headed wide from a Craig Bussens cross two minutes later.

On a largely positive day for Norfolk sides Wroxham and Gorleston also tasted success.

The Yachtsmen won 3-1 at FC Clacton, with Chris Skipper scoring twice and Ryan Fuller also on target, while the Greens bounced back from their painful Boxing Day defeat at Great Yarmouth by beating Brantham 3-0 at Emerald Park. Connor Ingram set the ball rolling after just eight minutes and second half goals from David Shade (49) and Joel Watts (70) completed a comfortable win.

Harleston Town went marching on at the top of Division One North with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Norwich CBS.

A 53rd minute goal from Scott Roberts sealed the points after the hosts had been reduced to 10 men after just 15 minutes through the dismissal of Dan Barraclough.