Great Yarmouth 4 Hadleigh 0: Keeper Glover stars as Bloaters extend winning run to six

PUBLISHED: 08:52 11 January 2019

Great Yarmouth Town's man of the match Josh Glover receives his award from John Lewsley Picture: STEVE WOOD

Great Yarmouth Town made it six wins on the trot as they overcame a spirited Hadleigh side who had started the day just below them.

For this crucial game the Bloaters were probably as strong as they have been all season with Kyle Howell and Olly Savage returning to the starting line-up and Harry Draper back to partner Joel Glover up front.

In a relegation dogfight it would be reasonable to expect the away side to keep things tight in the early stages but this was not the case as both teams looked to attack at every opportunity as the play swung from end to end.

Sanders and Switters both had decent attempts saved and the visitors also had a couple of efforts on target that were saved by Josh Glover.

Finally the breakthrough came in the 38th minute as a chipped pass over the defender by Bartram found Draper and he took the ball on his chest before coolly firing home his third goal in three games.

The home side started the second half on the front foot as Draper’s header put Sanders through and his cross narrowly missed the head of the in-rushing Lee Roots. The visitors then created a series of good chances but were unable to take them, with keeper Glover refusing to be beaten. And with the game reaching the hour mark a slide rule pass by Charlie Bartram found Draper in behind the visitors and he showed his pace and composure to take the ball on and fire past Punter to double the Bloaters’ advantage.

Still hungry, the visitors had good attempts through Cassell and Murphy but man-of-the-match Glover again thwarted them with a couple of fine saves. In the 72nd minute Draper picked up the ball and fed Dylan Switters who capped another fine display by firing the ball under Punter to give the home side a three goal lead.

Glover, who was proving a formidable barrier for the visitors, then made a couple more saves as the visitors probed for a consolation goal. However it was the hosts who should have stretched their lead when Switters had a shot saved and then Draper followed up with a goalbound shot that was blocked before Switters blasted over.

Joel Glover finished a bizarre game with a fine strike in the last minute, after a great ball by Savage, to give the home side a somewhat flattering scoreline. The game was well refereed by Abi Marriott.

Team: Josh Glover, Howell, Savage, Bartram, Ager, Forbes, Palmer, Switters, Joel Glover, Draper, Sanders. Subs: Holmes, Roots, Urry, Cullumbine, Skoyles. Attendance: 101.

