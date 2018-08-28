Great Yarmouth Town 0 Histon 3: Bloaters’ five game winning run comes to an end

Great Yarmouth Town's man-of-the-match Charlie Bartram with club chaplain Arthur Bowles Picture: STEVE WOOD Archant

The Bloaters came into Saturday’s game against high-flying Histon with a renewed enthusiasm that has seen them win five games in a row - but they were unable to maintain the fine run against a top side.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tiago Pascoal back in action for Bloaters Picture: STEVE WOOD Tiago Pascoal back in action for Bloaters Picture: STEVE WOOD

They were dealt a major blow on the morning of the game with the influential Dylan Switters falling ill, and unable to play. There was a welcome return to the squad for Tiago Pascoal and Tom Cullumbine took a place on the bench.

After a terrific spell in goal Josh Glover returned to Kent and was replaced by young Charlie Beckwith, on loan from Leiston, for his debut.

The visitors got off to a dream start as Dan Brown picked up a loose ball in the penalty area before turning smartly and firing past Beckwith into the far corner for a well-taken opening goal after two minutes.

If the Bloaters task wasn’t tough enough, they now had a mountain to climb against a side that have only lost one league game all season. Beckwith was called into action as Brown threatened again and the young keeper calmed any debut day nerves with a good save.

The hosts worked their way back into the match but were struggling to make any impact on Roach’s goal and the half ended with a sharp volley by Brown that cleared the bar.

The second half began with the visitors, buoyed by a good following, coming out in the ascendency. First Key volleyed over before Beckwith made some excellent saves, firstly from Gould and then from a Key header.

With the game approaching the hour mark, another quick break by the Stutes was halted by a sliding challenge by Palmer. Referee Gray awarded the penalty, with Palmer insisting there was no contact, and although the impressive Beckwith guessed the direction of York’s spot-kick his strike was too powerful and the defender scored his 18th goal of the season to effectively end the Bloaters’ resistance.

The home side mustered a response as great work from Palmer saw Sanders get in a header that cleared the bar.

But the promotion hopefuls looked comfortable and Brown, who looked offside, made his way into the area before sliding the ball across for Rolph to tap in from close range to complete a good day for the visitors.

The Bloaters’ man-of-the-match was Charlie Bartram.

Team: Beckwith, Howell, Savage, Bartram, Ager, Forbes, Pascoal, Sanders, Glover, Draper, Palmer. Subs Holmes, Cullumbine, Lopes, George.

Attendance: 134.