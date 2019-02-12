Great Yarmouth Town 0 Whitton United 1: Red card leaves Bloaters with mountain to climb

Great Yarmouth Town suffered a disappointing home defeat after having skipper Ady Ager sent off just before the break.

Stevenage loanee Theo Sackey-Mensah made his first start at right back while Olly Savage returned to replace the unavailable Josh Ford.

A swift break by the home side saw Glover fire over when put through while Kransniqi was causing problems for Whitton as he breached their defence with a couple of penetrating runs.

The visitors were fortunate when Swatman’s corner found Sackey-Mesah but his shot narrowly missed the target. Then, out of the blue, a quick break and a powerful shot by Cole gave the visitors the lead as he fired them in front in the 14th minute.

The Bloaters continued to dominate but were unable to carve out any clear chances. As the half-time break was approaching Whitton broke clear and Ager’s challenge was deemed a foul and as last man the Bloaters’ skipper was given a straight red card. After a promising half the home side now had a mountain to climb.

After the break the hosts struggled to make a breakthrough although young striker Krasniqi set up Glover whose shot was blocked. Beckwith was then called into action as the home side had committed players forwards and were caught on the break. Visiting skipper Inglis was fortunate to receive only a yellow card, after a high challenge on Bartram as the game threatened to boil over.

Another swift break by the visitors was halted by a fine challenge by Eagleton as the Bloaters became more desperate for an equaliser.

The 10 men were continuing to make all the running but the visitors remained defiant.

Roots replaced Savage and shortly afterwards Sean Perfect returned after a long lay-off through injury. Holmes also came on as the home side threw all of their firepower on. The home side’s frustration was compounded when Sackey Mensah appeared to be tripped in the penalty area but referee George Byrne waved away the vociferous appeals.

Holmes hit a loose ball over the bar and Beckwith made another good save before the referee called a halt to proceedings and the home side were left to lick their wounds, frustrated that another game had gone by without reward despite a decent showing. Although the home side worked hard, particularly in the second half, they never gave the visiting keeper enough to do and despite lots of possession did not create enough chances.

Team: Beckwith, Sackey-Mensah, Savage, Bartram, Ager (c), Forbes, Swatman, Eagleton, Glover, Krasniqi, Sanders. Subs: Roots, Perfect, Holmes, Grieveson. Att: 97.