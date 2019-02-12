Search

Great Yarmouth Town 1 FC Clacton 2: Bloaters angry as disputed late goal is allowed to stand

PUBLISHED: 08:12 01 March 2019

Drilon Krasniqi, another on-loan Stevenage player, in the thick of the action for the Bloaters Picture: STEVE WOOD

Drilon Krasniqi, another on-loan Stevenage player, in the thick of the action for the Bloaters Picture: STEVE WOOD

Archant

Great Yarmouth Town conceded a controversial goal deep into injury on Tuesday night to suffer a disappointing defeat.

The Bloaters remained in the bottom two of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division after seeing their run without a win extended to seven games.

For this vital fixture against an in-form Clacton side the Bloaters welcomed back Joel Glover who replaced the unavailable Payton Swatman.

It was the visitors who showed the better composure in the early stages as first Hampson fired in shot that was saved by Beckwith and then defender Wayne Chapman hit a fierce drive that narrowly cleared the bar.

It was no real surprise when they took the lead in the 26th minute after a loose pass in midfield, Adam Hampson getting in behind the home defence and placing the ball past Beckwith.

Krasniqi made a swift response as his rampaging run and cross missed everybody while at the other end the visitors should have doubled their lead when the impressive McDonald curled in an excellent cross which Wales headed wide from close range. Just before half-time Krasniqi found space for himself and was thwarted by a brave save.

The Bloaters were level within five minutes of the restart. A long ball found Sackey-Mensah in an advanced position and he sprinted past his man and crossed into the penalty area and Krasniqi bundled the ball home for his first goal for the Bloaters.

The visitors again created another good chance as McDonald hit a 20 yard shot that smacked the post but now the game was more evenly-balanced.

Sean Perfect joined the action after a long lay off before Clampin hit the bar with a strong header as the visitors mounted another swift attack.

Perfect then found space and fired in a powerful shot that Fowler pushed away and as Krasniqi was about to follow up, skipper Chapman made an excellent tackle to deny the young striker.

The game changer came with four added minutes of extra-time. A pass in behind the home defence saw the assistant raise his flag, the home side stopped but the visitors didn’t and substitute Andrade put the ball into the back of the net. It all seemed academic but with the flag now down referee Paul Quick allowed the goal to stand, much to the disappointment of the home side.

Bloaters: Beckwith, Sackey-Mensah, Ford, Bartram, Eagleton, Forbes (capt), Roots, Glover, Holmes, Krasniqi, Sanders. Subs: Grieveson, Perfect, Urry.

The Bloaters will be keen to bounce back on Saturday when they welcome Walsham le Willows to the Wellesley. The two sides met as recently as February 20th when a meeting in Suffolk ended in a 2-2 draw.

