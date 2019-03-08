Framlingham Town 2 Great Yarmouth Town 1: Bloaters lose relegation battle after nightmare finish

Aaron Sanders was on target for the Bloaters at Framlingham Picture: STEVE WOOD Steve Wood Photography

Great Yarmouth Town’s battle against the drop suffered a big setback when they let a half-time lead slip in the closing stages against the league’s bottom side.

The Bloaters welcomed back Charlie Blake and Adie Ager for the vital relegation clash while Charlie Beckwith was in goal after his loan from Leiston was extended.

The home side started with the slope to their advantage but the wind against them and had the ball in the net from a corner but it was ruled out for a foul on the keeper.

The Bloaters then settled as first Swatman fizzed a shot over the bar and then Urry’s crosshot troubled home keeper Rose.

The lively Danny Smith raced through for the Castlemen only to be thwarted by Beckwith. A superb pass out of defence by Eagleton then found Joel Glover on the edge of the area and he volleyed in a thunderous drive that rattled the bar with the keeper well beaten for what would have been a stunning goal.

The first goal did arrive just before half-time however as Roots’ deep cross found the head of Sanders and his glancing header found the net to give the visitors the lead.

The Bloaters started the second half well as Bartram sent over a dangerous cross that narrowly missed the target and a flowing move involving Sanders and Bartram saw the latter having the ball taken off his toes as he was about to shoot.

The home side then made a couple of changes that seemed to lift them and a corner caused problems for the visitors’ defence as Bell fired over from a half-clearance. The Bloaters then had a couple of chances to make the game safe as Glover’s header found its way to Sanders whose shot went wide and then some good play put Swatman through on goal and his deft lob under pressure drifted on the wind and narrowly cleared the bar.

Then disaster struck for the visitors as a misplaced free-kick was gathered by Beckwith and as he was challenged he took his eye off the ball and spilled it into his own net to give the home side an equaliser in the 77th minute. It was a rare mistake from the young keeper.

The goal transformed the hosts and with three minutes left a free-kick was not cleared properly and through a ruck of players a shot on the turn found the net to give the young Castlemen the lead. After looking fairly comfortable for most of the game the Bloaters were devastated as there was no time to get back in the game.

Bloaters: Beckwith, Urry, Ford, Bartram, Forbes (capt), Eagleton, Roots, Blake, Glover, Swatman, Sanders. Subs: Perfect, Grieveson, Ager.