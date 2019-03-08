Great Yarmouth Town 0 Godmanchester Rovers 3: High-flying visitors too strong for Bloaters

Great Yarmouth Town skipper Payton Swatman jumps highest to win a header against Godmanchester Picture: STEVE WOOD Archant

After the disappointment of last week’s visit to Framlingham this game against title chasing opposition was something of a free shot for the Bloaters.

In a reshaped formation Sean Perfect returned to the starting line-up to partner Joel Glover up front while Charlie Blake was given a different role on the left of midfield.

On the windiest day of the season so far, new skipper Swatman elected to take advantage of the conditions in the first half.

The Bloaters started well and Roots had a shot on goal which was scuffed wide while Perfect got to the byline but Roots snatched at his volley and the chance was gone.

The first goal of an understandably scrappy game came in the 32nd minutes after Sanders thought he was fouled in midfield and Munro strode on and played a perfectly weighted pass into Bull whose shot squirmed under Beckwith and trickled over the line.

A couple of minutes later the visitors could have doubled their lead when Chandler fired over from a weak clearance.

The second half began with Rovers using the wind to their advantage. Bartram cleared a goalbound header off the line from a corner to deny the visitors and Beckwith made a fine save to deny Chandler before the visitors made it 2-0 in the 73rd minute. Chandler provided the cross for substitute Harradine and his header cannoned off the bar and hit Beckwith on the back and went in to make it a mountain for the home side to climb.

The visitors then created a couple of chances that Beckwith dealt with before a fine move between Blake and Roots saw the latter fire in a cross that substitute Holmes almost connected with. Seconds later Holmes fired a shot over the bar as the home staged a mini-revival with all of the substitutes on the pitch. But with the clock approaching the 90 minute mark a simple ball to Harradine saw the striker tuck the ball away to give the visitors a slightly flattering 3-0 scoreline.

The home side are going to need to create more chances against some of the less capable teams if they are to get themselves out of the relegation zone which sees them second from bottom in the table.

Cain Eagleton was presented with the Man of the Match award for a fine performance at the heart of the Bloaters defence, from a fit again president Arthur Fisk.

Team: Beckwith, Urry, Blake, Bartram, Forbes, Eagleton, Roots, Swatman (c), Glover, Sanders, Perfect. Subs: Holmes, Ager, Ford. Att: 81.