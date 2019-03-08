Histon 4 Great Yarmouth Town 2: Bloaters beaten by champions-elect after a brave battle

Joel Glover got Great Yarmouth back on level terms at Histon Picture: STEVE WOOD Archant

Great Yarmouth Town put in a brave fight at the champions elect only to suffer another setback to their battle against the drop.

More late call-offs blighted the build-up for the Bloaters. Last week’s goal hero Ray Urry was suffering tonsillitis and only made the bench which meant a return for skipper Ady Ager.

There was also a return for Theo Sackey-Mensah who came in to replace youngster Connor Smith. Payton Swatman also returned to take his place in midfield for the absent Charlie Bartram.

The visitors went behind after just 10 minutes when a floated cross into the area after a corner found centre-back York and he glanced his header wide of Beckwith. The young keeper made a good save as Rolph headed goalwards from a set-piece but the visitors were level on 15 minutes when Swatman played a superbly weighted ball into Sackey-Mensah who steadied himself before picking out Glover at the back post to head home.

The next goal would prove pivotal and it almost went to the Bloaters when Swatman caught Sam Roach off his line with an audacious free-kick from fully 40 yards but the keeper managed to scramble back and tipped the ball over. The Bloaters were then unfortunate when Glover thought he had scored his second but the goal was ruled out for a marginal offside decision.

The home side were pushing for a second and got their reward when York again popped up in the area to make it 2-1 on the stroke of half-time to deal the Bloaters a real body blow.

The visitors had a great chance early in the second half as Sackey-Mensah got behind the home defence and managed to get the ball to Sanders who fired in a shot destined for the top corner, only for Roach to made a brilliant fingertip save.

With Swatman having to go off with what appeared to be concussion Rolph then made it 3-1 to Histon after what appeared to be a foul on Beckwith. But the young visitors stuck to their task and with eight minutes left an almighty scramble in the home penalty area ended with the ball thumping the bar, with the Bloaters then being awarded a penalty. Sanders duly obliged from the spot to make it 3-2 to give a glimmer of hope. However it was short-lived as from a Histon corner a header was cleared off the line but substitute Brown reacted quickest to make it 4-2.

Although they may not have expected to take anything from this game the visitors gave a decent account of themselves and if chances had been taken might have caused an upset. But in truth the hosts were too powerful for a young Bloaters side missing a few key players.

Team: Beckwith, Forbes, Ford, Blake, Ager, Eagleton, Sackey-Mensah, Swatman, Glover, Sanders, Perfect. Subs: Urry, Hodge, George. Att: 189.