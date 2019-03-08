Great Yarmouth Town 1 Thetford Town 0: Holmes’ late free-kick earns Bloaters a crucial win

Great Yarmouth Town keeper Charlie Beckwith had an outstanding game against Thetford Town Picture: STEVE WOOD Archant

The Bloaters returned to The Wellesley for their penultimate home game of the season to face Senior Cup finalists Thetford Town and hauled themselves out of the bottom two with a priceless win.

The home side welcomed back Chris Holmes and Lee Roots to the squad, with the ever present Jordi Forbes missing due to a family funeral.

The game kicked off with Thetford looking sharp and they created the first real chance of the game, with Gibson’s fierce save being brilliantly saved by a strong right arm of Charlie Beckwith, which turned out to be one of many fine saves on the night.

Sean Perfect was looking Yarmouth’s threat down the right hand side. A cut inside from the wing saw him brought down just outside the box resulting in a free-kick which Payton Swatman put just over the upright.

It was then the turn of Thetford to force another fine save from Beckwith. A deep free-kick was headed back across goal where Valta Rocha fired a volley goalwards, only to see Beckwith push it over the bar.

Just before half-time Beckwith was called into action again to deny Thetford with another great save.

The second half saw both sides up the tempo, with Yarmouth growing into the game. Lee Roots was introduced to bolster the Yarmouth attack utilising his pace, replacing the injured Charlie Blake.

With Aaron Sanders now moved into centre midfield, Yarmouth were creating more chances, with some great through balls from Sanders.

The next change saw Chris Holmes replace Sean Perfect to add another threat in front of goal. With the game now in the balance, Thetford broke and Rocha’s shot was again brilliantly saved by Beckwith although the flag did go up.

The deadlock was finally broken on 83 minutes when Thetford conceded a free-kick around 25 yards out. Holmes and Swatman stood over the dead ball, both being lethal from this range, and it was Holmes who struck a low shot around the wall and just inside the post to beat the outstretched Will Viner. A huge roar went around the Wellesley as the ball hit the back of the net.

With Yarmouth now ahead they were looking confident, playing some great football which saw them hold on for a welcome victory.

Bloaters: Beckwith, Urry, Ford, Bartram, Ager, Eagleton, Swatman, Blake, Glover, Sanders, Perfect. Subs: Grieveson, Roots, Holmes, Hodge, George.