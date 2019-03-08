Search

FC Clacton 3 Great Yarmouth Town 0: Penalty miss proves costly as Bloaters lose in Essex

PUBLISHED: 08:06 19 April 2019

Josh Glover will be between the sticks for Great Yarmouth Town for the remainder of the season after Charlie Beckwith's return to Leiston Picture:DSS Digital Media

© DSS Digital Media

Great Yarmouth Town made the trip south to Essex to face a rejuvenated FC Clacton, who had dispatched Gorleston 4-1 in midweek, and suffered a disappointing defeat.

The Bloaters welcomed back goalkeeper Josh Glover to the squad for the remainder of the season, with Charlie Beckwith having returned to parent club Leiston after a loan spell. Josh Ford was a notable absentee as he was on county duty with Norfolk FA in their national cup final.

With spirits high in the camp, Yarmouth saw this as an opportunity to gain pick up something in their battle against relegation but Clacton showed their attacking intent from the off, forcing Glover to pull of some vital stops.

The Bloaters were playing some nice football however and a cross from Ray Urry, playing in a more advanced role, reached Lee Roots at the back post but he couldn't quite connect properly.

Frustratingly it was another Yarmouth attack that saw the turn of events that led to Clacton opening the scoring. Roots was picked out in the area, only for his shot to be saved by Fowler whose punt up field became a foot race between Cain Eagleton and the pacey Karl Andrade. As the pair tussled to get to the ball, Andrade's shot came off the onrushing Glover, only for Andrade to beat the keeper to the loose ball to slot home.

Clacton thought they had doubled their lead when a scramble at the back post saw an effort blocked on the line by Charlie Bartram, with the home players adamant it had crossed the line.

The chance of the breakthrough that Yarmouth desperately craved was given to them in the form of a penalty in the 53rd minute, awarded when Joel Glover was impeded by a defender in the air as a cross came in. It was Payton Swatman who placed the spot-kick, only for his effort to go high and wide.

Substitute Jake Clowsley added to Yarmouth's misery within 10 minutes when through some good play he got himself 20 yards out to slot a low shot into the bottom corner past the outstretched Glover.

Then there was a moment of controversy after a fine pass from Bartram saw Urry break down the right wing. As he got his first touch on the ball a two footed challenge by centre half Ollie Lamb was only deemed to be worthy of a yellow card.

It was then game over, as Clowsley scored Clacton's third and his second in the 89th minute after a quick free-kick in the midfield area had led to a break.

Great Yarmouth Town: Glover, Eagleton, Roots, Bartram, Ager, Forbes, Urry, Blake, Glover, Holmes, Swatman. Subs: Grieveson, George, Perfect.

