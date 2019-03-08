Great Yarmouth Town reduce admission prices for first five games

As Great Yarmouth Town make their final preparations for the upcoming season, chairman Jack Jay has announced new ticket offers aimed at enticing local fans along to see the new look Bloaters start the season.

Tickets will be priced at £5 for adults for each of the first five home games, children under 14 can attend for free and concessions are £3.

Chairman Jay said: "We are excited for the new season and have some great talent to showcase. This offer is designed to allow as many people as possible the chance to come along and show their support."

The Bloaters are competing in the Thurlow Nunn First Division after relegation from the top flight last season, but are seeing this as an opportunity to begin a new era at the club, with the appointment of new first team management and off field structures.

Rob McCombe has taken over as first team manager along with his assistant Jason Swatman and sees huge potential in the project,

"This is a great club with an amazing history and me and my team can't wait to get the new season under way," he said. "We have already been impressed with some exciting young talent that has been added to our more experienced players."

Off the field Great Yarmouth entertainer and producer of the famous Hippodrome Circus, Jay has taken over as club chairman, looking to raise the profile and support for the club in the local area.

"This truly is a community club and is something that local fans can be very proud of," he said. "We hope our new ticket incentives will bring more and more fans back to the historic Wellesley grandstand."

Along with the new faces, familiar names have remained at the club, with previous management pairing Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair taking up the roles of operations manager and vice chairman respectively.

The team ran out 5-2 winners in Saturday's pre-season friendly against Anglian Combination side St Andrews at The Wellesley last Saturday in an entertaining game while the visitors won the reserve encounter between the two clubs 3-2.

The Bloaters host Norwich United in their final pre-season friendly tomorrow. Their opening league fixture is at Ipswich Wanderers on Saturday week.