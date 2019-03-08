Great Yarmouth Town 4 Wellingborough Whitworth 2: Late drama as Bloaters progress in FA Cup

Recent appointed Great Yarmouth Town manager Rob McCombe Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Archant 2019

For his first game in charge at the Wellesley Rob McCombe had to contend with 10 of his new squad being absent for various reasons.

Skipper Ager was rushed back from Portsmouth and made it just in time for kick-off, with 20 minutes to spare.

McCombe included two 16-year-olds for their home debuts, Ollie Whittaker and Spencer Cawcutt, with a couple more on the bench in Wes Belsten and Tyler Halliday. There was also a debut for Seamus Bobby, a midfielder signed from Wroxham earlier in the week.

With the powerful wind at their backs the visitors got in an early shot but it was the Bloaters who drew first blood on six minutes. Goodwin-Wright waltzed through the defence and as he was challenged the ball fell kindly to Cameron Wing who fired home from close range for his first goal for the Bloaters.

It could have been two five minutes later as Moriarty got around the defence and his cross was headed goalwards by Goodwin-Wright but Wing's effort went wide. The Bloaters were making the best of the conditions despite playing against the strong wind and were denied a penalty when Cawcutt appeared to be tripped in the penalty area.

The visitors got into the game when a deflected cross was met by striker Crawley who deftly guided his header past Putnins to make it 1-1 in the 27th minute.

But the home side restored their lead five minutes later when a long throw by Howell was met by Ager and his header was deflected into the net off a defender.

After the break the visitors made a couple of changes and showed they were determined not to bow out of the FA Cup without a fight as they took the game to the home side. They finally equalised on 82 minutes when a clearance by Bobby was miscued into the path of substitute Jarvis and he drifted inside before planting a well-placed shot past Putnins.

The Bloaters were now facing the daunting prospect of a midweek replay in Wellingborough but with a minute left a long throw by Howell was met by Ager and his header was flicked on and Bobby leapt highest to head over stand-in keeper Crawley, who had replaced the injured Wood, to give the home side a late lead.

With the game now running into overtime a long clearance from Putnins saw substitute Mitch Grimmer get the better of Crawley and the striker turned keeper could only haul the home striker down and get himself a red card. The excellent Goodwin-Wright capped a fine performance by dispatching the spot-kick into the top corner to make the game safe.

The Bloaters will host another UCL side Rothwell Corinthians in the next round.

A delighted McCombe said afterwards: "What a day for the club! The players were superb and are really starting to gel together. I'm thrilled for the supporters and volunteers — today was for them."

Team: Putnins, Griveson, Hunter, Howell, Ager (c), Bobby, Moriarty, Whittaker, Goodwin-Wright, Cawcutt, Wing. Subs: Grimmer, Lonergan, Smith, Belsten, Halliday.