Great Yarmouth Town turn on the style to beat Mulbarton 4-0 at Wellesley

Great Yarmouth Town turned on the style on Wednesday evening to beat Mulbarton Wanderers 4-0 at the Wellesley for an emphatic first league win of the season.

Howell, Holmes and Bobby returned to the starting line-up with Moriarty, Lonergan and Grieveson all missing.

The visitors came into the game with a formidable 100pc record, having scored 15 goals in the process, but were also missing some key men.

Tom Hunter, who has shown some major improvement since rejoining the Bloaters, was first to show when he cut inside and fired in a shot that keeper Wright saved.

The Bloaters were well on top and some neat play by Wing and Holmes almost put Goodwin-Wright through but Wright was swiftly off his line.

With 34 minutes gone Goodwin-Wright's persistence paid off as he won a corner against the odds. Josh Ford's delivery was punched away by Wright and the ball fell nicely to 16-year-old Ollie Whittaker who showed great composure to control the ball and fire an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net from 25 yards to give the Bloaters a deserved lead.

Four minutes later the home side doubled their lead when some lovely play in midfield found Holmes who exchanged passes with Goodwin-Wright before Bobby played a deft ball in behind the Mulbarton defence which was latched onto by Hunter who scored with an excellent finish.

The second half began where the first left off, as Hunter fashioned a chance for Holmes who was unable to get his shot away under pressure.

The visitors started asking a few more questions but with 15 minutes left they were caught when Holmes latched on to a stray pass and fired in another 25 yarder into the bottom corner to make it 3-0.

The Bloaters were still not done as Mulbarton pushed forward looking for something from the game, Wing fired over before Hunter outpaced his man and crossed, with Holmes's effort blocked. Then, with full-time approaching. Whittaker was upended in the penalty area but referee Thurbin waved play on. However the assistant, who was closer to the incident, kept his flag up and after a brief discussion a penalty was awarded. Substitute Spencer Cawcutt, just 16, grabbed the ball and duly dispatched the spot-kick to give the home side a fourth goal.

Team: Putnins, Ford, Blake, Howell, Ager (c), Bobby, Wing, Whittaker, Goodwin-Wright, Holme, Hunter.

Subs: Grimmer, Cawcutt, Plant, Roberts. Att 122.

Great Yarmouth Town 0

Cornard United 0

Unusually Great Yarmouth Town had the luxury of a home game in August on Saturday against a Cornard side who were thumped 7-0 by Mulbarton in their opening fixture.

Again new manager McCombe had to ring the changes, with Bobby, Howell and Grieveson all missing from last week. It meant a start for Logan Lonergan at right back while there were welcome returns for Josh Ford and Charlie Blake.

With a stiff breeze blowing down the Wellesley the home side started with the conditions in their favour.

After 15 minutes young striker Cawcutt was almost on the end of a pass but n goalkeeper Allen managed to grab the ball after a couple of attempts. Moriarty then slipped his marker and crossed for Goodwin-Wright whose header found Wing but the youngster's shot was blocked.

The visitors were growing in confidence and a good period of play ended with a fierce volley by Sahal that went straight at Putnins.

Neither goalkeeper was seriosuly troubled in a poor first half although Putnins did make a save look easy from a good strike by Fisher. The Bloaters' best chance came from a Goodwin-Wright cross that was diverted towards his own goal but keeper Allen re-adjusted to tip the ball around the post.

The home side started the second half brightly as Hunter's pass almost found Moriarty but defender Hayward recovered well to deny the Bloaters' winger. Skipper Ager was then on hand to stop a penetrating run as again the visitors broke quickly.

Midway through the half the impressive Hunter made a good run and his cross-shot grazed the bar.

The home side were rather fortunate when substitute Plant hauled down 'Ards striker Morgan. The referee deemed the foul had taken place outside the area and a free-kick was awarded when it could have been a penalty, much to the home side's relief.

As in the first half it was the visitors who looked the more likely to break the deadlock but in truth neither side had enough quality in their forward play to break down two stubborn defences. Right on the final whistle Hunter won a corner and Ager's header was saved down low by Allen.

It was a disappointing game for the home side while the visitors would have been delighted with their performance to take a well-earned point back to Suffolk.

Great Yarmouth Town: Putnins, Lonergan, Hunter, Ford, Ager, Blake, Moriarty, Whittaker, Goodwin-Wright, Cawcutt, Wing. Subs: Plant Grimmer. Att: 87.