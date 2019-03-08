Bloaters overcome odds to beat Framlingham on penalties in FA Vase

Great Yarmouth Town overcame all sorts of obstacles to make progress in the FA Vase on Saturday.

With several players missing the visitors could barely manage to field two senior teams instead of the usual three, with the seniors having only one substitute.

On a warm day on a decent looking Badingham Road pitch, the Bloaters started brightly and Moriarty got around the back of the home defence but keeper Borg was out swiftly to deny the striker. The onslaught continued as Blake fizzed a shot just wide while at the other end Putnins spread himself to make a point-blank save. Then a clash in the box involving skipper Ager was spotted by referee Sam Wigington and Smith dispatched the penalty to give the Castlemen an unlikely lead.

The Bloaters pressed for an equaliser but were stunned just before half-time. A long ball into Smith saw Putnins rush out of his area but the clever forward wriggled away from the big Latvian who fouled the striker as he got in his shot on goal. The referee rushed over and gave Putnins a straight red when most were expecting a yellow. With no substitute keeper, centre-back Billy Wenn bravely donned the gloves.

A goal down and a man down, with a stand-in keeper, it looked like the visitors had a mountain to climb and the hosts should have extended their lead after the break when Smith's lob, when clean through, missed the target with Wenn stranded.

Far from being out of the game the Bloaters were mounting their own dangerous attacks and Hunter was at the heart of the action. With an hour on the clock Grimmer played in the tireless Seamus Bobby but his shot when clean through cleared the bar.

Moriarty and Hunter both had chances that missed the target and Hunter then flicked a ball over a defender's head before volleying straight at Borg. Fionn Goodwin-Wright then replaced Grimmer as the siege on the home goal continued.

With three minutes left a fine ball by Perry found Moriarty in space but his shot was deflected out for a corner and then Goodwin-Wright flashed his near-post header agonisingly wide. A minute later Bobby was picked out by Moriarty but his fierce drive was straight at the keeper. As the clocked ticked past the 90 minute mark, Hunter again found some space before swinging in a deep cross and Moriarty rose highest to plant a header back across goal to finally give the Bloaters' their equaliser.

Both sides had efforts disallowed in extra-time but there were no further goals and it went to penalties.

The first was blazed over by Framlingham and Goodwin-Wright duly dispatched his. Wenn brilliantly saved the second effort by diving to his left and Moriarty calmly put the Bloaters two up. Wenn then saved the home side's third effort before the referee ordered a retake which was scored by Max Willett. Wenn then reversed roles and scored for the Bloaters before skipper Ager stepped up to seal a 4-2 success.

Team: Putnins, Grieveson, Adams, Wenn, Ager (c), Bobby, Moriarty, Perry, Grimmer, Blake, Hunter.

Sub: Goodwin-Wright.