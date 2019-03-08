Bloaters beaten 3-0 at home by Norwich United in FA Vase

Great Yarmouth Town substitute Billy Wenn holds off a challenge during the FA Vase defeat at the hands of Norwich United Picture: STEVE WOOD Archant

Great Yarmouth Town bowed out of the FA Vase on Saturday as visitors Norwich United showed their class to make comfortable progress,

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The build-up to the game was marred by the sudden death of United's long-serving groundsman and volunteer Darren Goddard and a minute's silence was observed for both Darren and the late Ray Kiddell OBE, who had also been a great servant to local football.

If the task of taking on high-flying Premier Division opposition was not enough, the Bloaters had to contend with the loss of goalkeeper Elvijs Putnins who was suspended after his controversial sending off at Framlingham. That provided a chance for youngster Ollie Roberts to impress at the Wellesley. However there was welcome return for Ray Urry and Will George.

From the outset it looked like United were in an uncharitable mood as they started quickly with Jackson's header whistling past the post. Applegate had a shot well saved by Roberts and from the corner the home side managed to block a couple of clear-cut chances.

Almost inevitably United took the lead when the impressive Fowkes picked up the ball as the home side failed to clear and despite not making perfect contact the ball found the net through a crowd of players. Moments later it could have been two as Barnes and Fowkes combined to create another good chance.

You may also want to watch:

The gulf in class was obvious but the home side would have been disappointed with their own performance, which was lacklustre and careless at times.

The second half began with the hosts over-playing at the back and Roberts' hasty clearance found Barnes whose cross into the area was bundled home but flagged offside.

On the hour mark an unnecessarily conceded corner found the head of Sam Watts who had the freedom of the penalty area to direct his effort into the net to double the Planters' lead.

The home side rallied a little and Urry made a couple of typical marauding runs that came to nothing and Moriarty and Hunter were busy as the Bloaters put in a better performance in the second half. But United scored a third when the impressive Barnes' header was put over his own line by Howell to make the game safe for the visitors. Billy Wenn came on to replace Wing and he fired in a rasping 35 yard effort that had goalkeeper Dickerson scrambling across his goal but the Planters finished strongly to complete a comprehensive victory.

Team: Roberts, Urry, George, Howell, Ager (c), Blake, Wing, Whittaker, Goodwin-Wright, Perry, Hunter. Subs (all used): Wenn, Moriarty, Grimmer.

Attendance: 97.