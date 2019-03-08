Early goal condemns Great Yarmouth Town to home defeat

Great Yarmouth Town's man-of-the-match Tom Hunter drives forward Picture: STEVE WOOD Archant

Great Yarmouth Town conceded an early goal to slip to a narrow home defeat against March Town on Saturday.

The Bloaters went into the game boosted by the midweek signing from Fakenham Town of Tom Blake who came straight into the starting line-up. There was also a surprise for the home fans with Ray Urry employed in a new role as a striker.

On a glorious September day, with the Wellesley bathed in sunshine, the visitors took only 10 minutes to score what proved to be the winning goal. A short pass by Burrows found prolific striker Jack Friend and he steadied himself before cutting inside his man and firing in a powerful shot past Putnins for a well-taken goal.

At the other end Congreve was called into action as he saved from Urry and Tom Blake, who was showing his quality, had a shot deflected and the ball looped into the arms of the keeper.

Play was swinging from end to end as Putnins saved well from Burrows and Whittaker hit a speculative drive that just cleared the bar. Tom Hunter then demonstrated more of his early season form as he outpaced his man a couple of times before sending over a couple of dangerous crosses that narrowly missed their target. On the other flank Cameron Wing tricked his way past a defender and his pinpoint cross found Tom Blake who headed back across goal only for Congreve to make an excellent save.

Early in the second half Will George took a knock and was replaced by Adams. Youngster Olly Whittaker was also replaced by Seamus Bobby as the home side searched for the elusive equaliser but the Bloaters became careless with the ball in some key areas.

The home side were pressing but the visitors were repelling most of the home attacks. With 15 minutes to go Tom Blake was bundled over on the edge of the area and referee Farrow awarded a free-kick, much to the anger of the visitors, and in the ensuing debate the referee produced two red cards for the March bench. Wing's free-kick was deflected out for a corner and Urry flashed a header wide.

Hunter then broke free and found his way into the penalty area but Congreve produced another fine save to deny the big winger.

Charlie Blake then hit a ferocious volley after good play by Tom Blake but Congreve was well positioned to make the save.

The best chance came for the home side came in the fourth minute of overtime as substitute Goodwin-Wright flicked a header into the path of Tom Blake but his volley sailed over the bar.

Bloaters: Putnins, Wenn, George, Howell, Ager, Whittaker, Hunter, C Blake, Urry, T Blake, Wing. Subs: Goodwin-Wright, Adams, Bobby, Perry.

Man of the match: Tom Hunter, Att: 82.