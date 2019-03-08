Bloaters record impressive 4-0 away win against Leiston Reserves

Great Yarmouth Town recorded their second league win of the season in emphatic fashion on Saturday after turning in an impressive display at Victory Road.

After an even start Brodie Adams cut loose on the left and his excellent cross found Tom Blake who flicked the ball past the goalkeeper and finished into an empty net for an excellent first goal for the visitors in the 13th minute.

Billy Wenn then found Blake with a superb through ball but this time the diminutive striker got his legs entangled and the home defence managed to clear.

The Bloaters were now playing with confidence on the excellent surface and Olly Whittaker found Blake whose shot was blocked. Tom Hunter powered past his marker and his excellent cross was deflected for a corner as the Bloaters looked to run riot over the young Blues, who included a few players with first team experience.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 37th minute when striker Fionn Goodwin-Wright robbed a defender and slid the ball past the goalkeeper to give the Bloaters a deserved second goal. The home side managed an effort just before half-time when centre-forward Kiwomya hit a shot against the post but the visitors broke away and Adams nutmegged the fullback before sending over an excellent cross to Blake but his powerful effort cannoned back off the post from close range.

The home side came out for the second half in determined mood and the Bloaters had to withstand some pressure before a flowing move down the left saw Perry win the ball and Hunter played it into substutue Moriarty who exchanged passes with Adams before hitting a powerful shot narrowly wide of the target.

With two minutes left Urry clipped a cross into Hunter and he found Moriarty whose goalbound shot was handled in the area. Referee Owen awarded a penalty to the visitors and was given no option but to red card the offender, which seemed harsh on the young home side who had battled well in the second half. The reliable Goodwin-Wright dispatched the penalty to make it 3-0.

As the game drew to a conclusion the excellent Hunter seized on some loose play and scored a well-taken fourth and Goodwin-Wright could have secured a hat-trick as he twisted and turned in the Leiston area before being crowded out.

Team: Putnins, Grieveson, Adams, Wenn, Ager (c), C Blake, Hunter, Whittaker, Goodwin-Wright, T Blake, Urry. Subs (all used): Moriarty, Perry, Howell.