Great Yarmouth Town record fine 3-2 win over King's Lynn Reserves

Tom Hunter made it three goals in two games for the Bloaters Picture: STEVE WOOD Archant

Tom Hunter's double helped Great Yarmouth Town make it back to back league wins on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The home side included new signing Jamie Smith in their starting line-up. Smith is a big striker recently signed from Acle and looks to be a great addition to the squad.

The Bloaters started the game well, with Smith amongst others going close and Charlie Blake trying an audacious lob from 30 yards that had the keeper beaten but bounced back off the crossbar.

It looked as though the home side were going into the break without a goal until Billy Wenn won the ball in midfield and passed to Tom Blake, who took on half the Lynn defence before firing home for an excellent individual goal.

The excellent Joseph Taylor then shrugged of Howell before rifling a shot onto the bar to almost equalise for the visitors. On the stroke of half-time the hosts could have doubled their lead when Ray Urry's header was cleared skywards and Smith headed the ball agonisingly across the goal and out of play.

You may also want to watch:

The home side found themselves two up within a minute of the restart as Hunter was played through and finished well past Whitehall to score his second goal in two games. Two minutes later the Linnets pulled a goal back when Taylor fired an unstoppable low shot past Putnins for a just reward. Smith almost bundled home a third as Charlie Blake's cross fell to the centre forward but Whitehall recovered well to make the save. The home side continued to attack as Urry and Tom Blake had shots saved before skipper Ager headed goalwards straight at Whitehall.

The Linnets were reduced to 10 men for 10 minutes as centre back Hazell had words with the assistant on the far side and referee Reid sent the defender to cool off in the sin bin. Youngsters Evan Perry and Josh Ford came on for Adams and Howell and with six minutes of normal time left Smith set Hunter free and he calmly finished to score a replica of his earlier goal to make it 3-1.

Olly Whittaker came on for Charlie Blake before that man Taylor again showed his quality when he fired in another great strike past Putnins on the stroke of 90 minutes. With five minutes of additional time required there was still time for Perry to head wide and then a scare as Putnins saved a goalbound header.

Bloaters: Putnins, Wenn, Adams, Howell, Ager, Bobby, Hunter, Blake C, Smith, Blake T, Urry. Subs: Perry, Whittaker, Ford, Goodwin-Wright.

Man of the match: Tom Blake.