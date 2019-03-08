Great Yarmouth Town record excellent 3-1 win at Mulbarton

Great Yarmouth Town's man-of-the-match Tom Hunter drives forward Picture: STEVE WOOD Archant

Great Yarmouth Town produced an excellent performance on Tuesday evening to complete a double over high-flying Mulbarton Wanderers.

Manager Rob McCombe was forced to make changes from the side that won convincingly at Haverhill. Tom Blake was suspended and Tom Hunter was ruled out with illness.

That meant a reshuffle and former Mulbarton player Jamie Smith came in, as did youngster Ollie Whittaker, and they both had a significant influence on the game.

The visitors drew first blood in the 20th minute. Smith cleverly turned past two defenders and crossed to the back post and the ball was cleared to the edge of the area, but only to midfielder Whittaker who showed composure beyond his tender years to fire a shot in off the post.

Five minutes later the lead was doubled when a mix-up between goalkeeper and defender was punished by Smith who put the ball into an empty net. The rest of the half saw the home side take the game to the Bloaters but despite a couple of half chances, goalkeeper Elvijs Putnins was rarely troubled. The only negative was a recurrence of the groin injury for Cameron Wing, who had to be replaced by new signing Payton Swatman.

The visitors came out for the second half expecting a barrage of attacks from the high-flying home side but it was the Bloaters who created a good chance as Whittaker found Urry who cut inside before Fionn Goodwin-Wright had a shot blocked. The home side then got one back when a cross from the right was headed in by Oliver.

The home crowd sensed the comeback was on but their optimism was short-lived as a cross from the left two minutes later, was handballed in the penalty area, giving referee Olly Sadd no option but to award a penalty to the visitors. The reliable Goodwin-Wright stepped up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to restore the Bloaters' two goal lead.

The home side continued to probe but the visitors remained defiant and worked tirelessly to protect their lead, typified by young midfielders Bobby and Whittaker. Swatman found space and fired in a goalbound shot that was deflected out for a corner and then Swatman and Holmes combined brilliantly before Swatman fired in another powerful shot that Wright did well to save.

Team: Putnins, Wenn, Blake C, Howell, Ager (c), Bobby, Wing, Whittaker, Smith, Goodwin-Wright, Urry.

Subs: Holmes, Swatman, George, Perry. Att: 76.

Great Yarmouth Town maintained their upward momentum in the Thurlow Nunn League Division One North on Saturday when they recorded a 3-0 win at Haverhill Borough.

The Bloaters produced an impressive second half performance to take the points after a goaless opening period.

Cameron Wing opened the scoring for the visitors before being replaced by Payton Swatman, who recently returned to the club.

Tom Hunter then scored twice to wrap up a convincing victory over a side struggling near the foot of the table.

Great Yarmouth Reserves bowed out of the Norfolk Junior Cup after a brave battle against high-flying Mattishall Reserves at The Wellesley. They were eventually beaten 2-1 after extra-time, with Wesley Belsten scoring what proved to be a consolation.

The young Bloaters host Hempnall in the league on Saturday.