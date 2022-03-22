Great Yarmouth thumped 7-0 against top of league Harleston

Great Yarmouth and Harleston players show their solidarity for the people of Ukraine - Credit: Harleston Town FC

Great Yarmouth Town suffered a 7-0 defeat to top of the league Harleston Town on Saturday.

Josh Ford was unavailable from the previous match against UEA but the Bloaters welcomed back Brady Philpott, Jordan Cantwell and John Riches.

New signing George Couzens came into the squad as a substitute.

A Harleston break down the Yarmouth left saw a tame cross somehow deflect off two Yarmouth players and elude Philpott who slipped on the line when it looked like he would simply clear the ball to give the hosts the lead.

Soon after a long ball over the top saw a Harleston player cut back and lay a neat ball off to the on rushing full back who fired home an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box to make it 2-0.

Slowly Yarmouth tried to press the home team back and Lonergan managed to weave his way through the home defence and fire in two shots which were saved comfortably by the home keeper.

A Yarmouth free kick was sent into the Harleston box which Barnes challenged for with the keeper but despite the keeper dropping the ball no one was on hand to pounce on the loose ball.

On 30 minutes the game was virtually over as a Harleston free kick from half way was drilled into the Yarmouth box and an uncharacteristic mistake from Putnins saw him drop ball at the feet of a Harleston player who fired home to make it 3-0.

Harleston were awarded a penalty on 37 minutes. Putnins saved superbly to his left but the rebound was scuffed into the net via a post to make it 4-0.

A fifth goal swiftly followed before the break from a corner which was bundled home by a Harleston player.

The second half saw the introduction of Jay Orme, Harry Blossom and George Couzens. The overall performance was much better from the entire team reducing the home side to far less chances.

John Riches was sent off midway through the second half for two yellow card offences and Harleston went on to add two further goals to run out very comfortable 7-0 winners.

Both clubs came together to raise money for a Ukraine appeal with all gate money going to it.

A Yarmouth donation from the club and players helped to raise over £1,000 for the fund on the day.