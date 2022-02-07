News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Sport

Bloaters celebrate 2-0 away win

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 10:48 AM February 7, 2022
Action from the Bloaters away game at Norwich CBS

Action from the Bloaters away game at Norwich CBS - Credit: John Whetton

The Bloaters travelled to fourth-placed Norwich CBS on Saturday and secured a 2-0 win.

It took just over a minute before Jacobs put the Bloaters ahead from a pinpoint Snelling cross. The remaining 45 minutes saw some good defending from the Bloaters who were happy playing on the break.

In the second half CBS started brightly forcing Putnins into a great save, his first real save of the game.

CBS were then reduced to ten men with 20 minutes to go.

Town’s pace up front then began to set the tone for the remainder of the game with Jacobs hitting the post, Lonergan and Beeson both having chances to make the game safe.

The defensive unit of Putnins, Halliday, Philpott, Riches and Edwards stood firm assisted by the hard working midfield pairing of captain Barnes and Kiza who made a promising debut for the club.

With only a few minutes left on the clock Snelling fired in number two from the edge of the box finishing a fine run from midfield.

Most Read

  1. 1 Homeless halfway house bid is dropped by council
  2. 2 Bid to allow year-round holiday homes at former Pontins refused
  3. 3 Doner kebab chain planning Norfolk restaurant in major expansion
  1. 4 Riverside areas in danger of flooding in Norfolk
  2. 5 Property with three-bed home and chip shop on sale for £400k
  3. 6 New pub lights 'spoiling' dark skies in scenic Broads' village
  4. 7 Old haunts: 'Ghost sign' trail set to bring the past to life
  5. 8 Fun park operators given six months to replace fence
  6. 9 Man jailed after £13,000 of cocaine and heroin found at Yarmouth address
  7. 10 'It is so frustrating'- businessman's anger at £1.7m warehouse phone line delay

The next match for the Bloaters is at home on Saturday  against Peterborough North End, 3pm. Sheringham visit on Tuesday, 7.45pm.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

See how The Pines at the former Pontins holiday site in Hemsby is developing.

Bid to remove holiday occupancy conditions at former Pontins

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Lance Martin is preparing to move his home in erosion-hit Hemsby again.

Living dangerously: Lance Martin back on the brink

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The Greenwoods clothing store in Great Yarmouth has closed down, but the building is poised for a re

New plans for former menswear shop poised for approval

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Caister family hunting for missing dog Great Yarmouth

Family's plea after puppy goes missing at Caister beach

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon