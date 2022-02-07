Bloaters celebrate 2-0 away win

Action from the Bloaters away game at Norwich CBS - Credit: John Whetton

The Bloaters travelled to fourth-placed Norwich CBS on Saturday and secured a 2-0 win.

It took just over a minute before Jacobs put the Bloaters ahead from a pinpoint Snelling cross. The remaining 45 minutes saw some good defending from the Bloaters who were happy playing on the break.

In the second half CBS started brightly forcing Putnins into a great save, his first real save of the game.

CBS were then reduced to ten men with 20 minutes to go.

Town’s pace up front then began to set the tone for the remainder of the game with Jacobs hitting the post, Lonergan and Beeson both having chances to make the game safe.

The defensive unit of Putnins, Halliday, Philpott, Riches and Edwards stood firm assisted by the hard working midfield pairing of captain Barnes and Kiza who made a promising debut for the club.

With only a few minutes left on the clock Snelling fired in number two from the edge of the box finishing a fine run from midfield.

The next match for the Bloaters is at home on Saturday against Peterborough North End, 3pm. Sheringham visit on Tuesday, 7.45pm.