Parker goal sends Acle top of the table

PUBLISHED: 12:15 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:15 04 December 2018

Grace Parker jumps above the Haringey defence to head home Acle's goal Picture: Natasha Thompson

Acle United Women moved to the top of the ERWFL Premier Division after a 1-0 victory at Haringey Borough.

A first-half goal from Grace Parker sealed the win for the visitors.

As Acle started to stamp their authority on the game, Todd had a shot saved before a free-kick by Larkins was headed down by Todd to Bullard, but her shot was high over the bar.

The hosts almost took the lead on 33 minutes. Acle were penalised for an innocuous challenge just out the penalty-area and the free-kick clipped the top of the bar.

Just a minute later, Acle took the lead. Bullard was brought down just inside the Haringey half and Parker rose above the home defence to head home Scully’s free-kick. The visitors continued to push forward and Bullard twice shot wide, but poor decision making and shooting from distance against the wind meant the home keeper was not unduly tested,

In the closing minutes of the half, Birchall had an effort tipped around the post, before after being fouled, hit the woodwork with the free-kick as Acle went into the break with a slender lead.

It took time for the visitors to get going after the break and Cooper won possession to release Todd whose ball to Flatt was fired wide, then Brister was off target with another long-range effort.

Despite their lowly league position, the hosts were causing Acle problems with their direct play and Cooper was forced into a good covering tackle to prevent a shot at goal, then a free-kick into the Acle goal-area saw a goalmouth scramble before the visitors hooked the ball clear.

Acle stepped up the pace with 15 minutes remaining and Todd saw an effort deflected for a corner, before Birchall fired over the bar after receiving a clearance from Flatt’s free-kick.

Bullard was brought back on in the closing stages and laid the ball back to Todd whose effort was well saved.

Acle: Bell, Goodfield, Cooper, Scully, Parker, Larkins, Bullard, Todd, Brister, Flatt, Mungham-Gray. Subs all used: Birchall, Filby, Barham.

This Sunday, Acle host unbeaten Cambridge City (2pm).

Parker goal sends Acle top of the table

