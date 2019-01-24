Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Hewett exits doubles at Australian Open

24 January, 2019 - 15:12
Alfie Hewett missed out on doubles glory in Australia Picture: Tennis Foundation

Alfie Hewett missed out on doubles glory in Australia Picture: Tennis Foundation

Archant

Norfolk wheelchair tennis star Alfie Hewett suffered more disappointment at the Australian Open.

Hewett, from Cantley, and playing partner and Gordon Reid lost 6-2 7-5 to the duo of Stephane Houdet and Ben Weekes in the men’s wheelchair doubles semi-finals.

Hewett – beaten in the singles the previous day – and Reid had twice won doubles events together at both Wimbledon and the US Open and were the top seeds for the Melbourne event, but were beaten in a match that lasted one hour 27 minutes.

Britain’s Andy Lapthorne and partner David Wagner lost out in a deciding tie-break in the Australian Open quad wheelchair doubles final.

Lapthorne and American Wagner lost 6-3 6-7 (6-8) 12-10 to Australians Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson.

The final was the only match of the men’s quad wheelchair doubles event.

Earlier, Lapthorne lost 6-1 6-1 to Davidson in his second round robin match in the quad singles, ending his hopes of reaching the final.

Most Read

Weather warning issued for Norfolk

Forecasters are warning of icy conditions. Picture: Archant Library

Caravan torched in arson attack at coastal holiday park

A caravan has been torched at Haven holiday park in Caister following a suspected arson attack. Picture: James Bass

Teenager who loved Subarus will get the ‘best send-off’ as drivers respond to mother’s plea

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.

Aerial photos show extent of one year’s erosion on Norfolk coast

Photo of Winterton taken from a drone on January 19, 2018. Picture: Simon Carter.

Great Yarmouth Air Show will not take place in 2019, organisers confirm

The Haven Gt Yarmouth 2018 Air Show. The Red Arrows. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Caravan torched in arson attack at coastal holiday park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager who loved Subarus will get the ‘best send-off’ as drivers respond to mother’s plea

#includeImage($article, 225)

Aerial photos show extent of one year’s erosion on Norfolk coast

#includeImage($article, 225)

Great Yarmouth Air Show will not take place in 2019, organisers confirm

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Hewett exits doubles at Australian Open

Alfie Hewett missed out on doubles glory in Australia Picture: Tennis Foundation

From holiday resort stage to The Royal Ballet - 12-year-old close to realising dance dream

Millie-Anne Blyth from Bradwell is among a select few to have autidtioned for a place at the presitigious Royal Ballet Picture: Amanda Blyth

Car theft victim hit with speeding ticket after joyriders’ late night rampage

Jason Daly.

Seven arrests over county lines drug dealing in targeted operation

Police during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Operation Gravity is Norfolk Police's response to county lines drug dealing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We all feel trapped’ - Couple hits out at ‘horrific’ council flat conditions

Jason Hewitt, who along with his partner Kathryn Earl, is unhappy about the state of their flat in Great Yarmouth.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists