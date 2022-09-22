Greyhound Hopes Paddington storms to victory in major Great Yarmouth race

Celebrations were held after Hopes Paddington stormed to victory - Credit: Rob Colman

A greyhound with an apt name for the historic times we have witnessed this month has won a major race at Great Yarmouth.

Hopes Paddington won the 76th East Anglian Derby at Great Yarmouth Stadium on Wednesday, September 21.

He clocked 27.66 seconds and beat odds on favourites Coolavanny Shado who is also favourite for the English Derby.

Hopes Paddington was given odds of 7/1 and his second name has been in the headlines due to Paddington Bear's links to the Queen.

Hopes Paddington looks over his shoulder at trainer Mark Wallis after winning the 76th East Anglian Derby at Yarmouth Stadium. - Credit: Rob Colman

The children's favourite had appeared in a special film with the Queen for her Platinum Jubilee, where she revealed she kept marmalade sandwiches in her handbag.

Since the Queen's death people have posted pictures of Paddington Bear with the Queen.

Mark Wallis, who trains Hopes Paddington, said: ‘He has been running this track better and better throughout the competition, but I must say I was really impressed with his finish here tonight.

Trap one Hopes Paddington trained by Mark Wallis winning the 76th East Anglian Derby at Yarmouth Stadium. - Credit: Rob Colman

"We are one big family network with owners and close relatives being involved in the business more than ever."