Great Yarmouth's K9 youngsters shine at WKO World Championships

Boxing 3 Archant

The Great Yarmouth-based K9 fight team attended the WKO World Championships, bringing home three golds, five silvers and two bronze medals in total.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Travis Neller (10) picked up gold in sport boxing and silver in K1 while William Davis (12) took gold in sport boxing and silvers in light contact, full contact kickboxing and in the higher age group in sport boxing.

You may also want to watch:

Billy Brassfield (11) took gold in K1, silver in light contact kickboxing and bronze in sport poxing while Oliver Marston (13) took bronze in sport boxing.

It's was an amazing week for the K9 juniors who added three more gold medals to the team's big collection over the years (now 16 K9 world champions with over 26 world gold medals between them since the first World Open Championships the group attended in Spain in 2009).

The K9 fight team can be seen in action on the Monsoon 5 event, on September 22 at the Ocean Room, Gorleston.

K9 fight team are based in Legends Fitness Academy Cobholm Great Yarmouth with sessions every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. For more information email info@k9fightacademy.co.uk.