Yarmouth boxer Webber-Kane enjoying his winning run

Mikie Webber-Kane, left, on his way to victory over John Spencer at The Halls in Norwich - Credit: Adam Fairbrother

Great Yarmouth boxer Mikie Webber-Kane is enjoying the best of both worlds when it comes to training.

The 23-year-old is trained in town by Tony Norman, but has regular trips to Norwich to work under the watchful eyes of experienced cornerman Graham Everett.

The result are clear to see – the 23-year-old Webber-Kane moved his record to four wins out of four with 40:36 win over tough Mancunian John Spencer at The Halls in Norwich on Friday.

Mike Webber-Kane makes it four wins out of four - Credit: Adam Fairbrother

"Norwich is just half an hour away and Graham is very good about us coming down and I get top quality sparring with him as well,” he said. “They have some amazing professionals and amateurs at the gym and you can only get better by going there and working with them. When you have fighters like the Walsh brothers alongside you, you feed off them.

“The atmosphere is amazing – the same back in Yarmouth with Tony (Norman) who is the first person who ever put gloves on me and someone I have worked with ever since.

“I can box and I can fight thanks to two amazing trainers. They both see different things and they both pick flaws.”

Everett added: “I thought it was a nice quality performance - steady, learning, he has been working really hard in the gym, he has had some good sparring, this is all part of the moving forward process. I thought he controlled the fight and it is just a good all-round performance against a tough, tricky customer who is handful - they are hard men and I think Tony Norman is doing a good job with him.”

Webber-Kane works part-time at the Oceans Rooms, who give his licence to go out and learn his trade.

“They’re an amazing business to work for and are so flexible for me,” he said. “So I feel really, really happy with things.

“That fight was against a tough opponent, but I got to showcase my skills as a lightweight. I have already boxed heavier, but I made the weight comfortably and I felt quicker, sharper and stronger than ever.”