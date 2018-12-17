Search

NR F1 Podcast: 2018 Season Review – Let’s hear it for the band

17 December, 2018 - 06:16
The NR F1 Podcast wraps up a stellar 2018 season of Formula 1 action from the pub - and has a little look ahead to next year.

The NR F1 Podcast – recorded in the county that gave the world Team Lotus, Martin Brundle and a breeding ground to the likes of Ayrton Senna and Mark Webber – reviews the 2018 Formula 1 season.

What a year for F1! Don’t remember? Let’s us jog your minds or possibly join you in your amnesia.

Edition 237 of The NR F1 Podcast wraps up another Formula 1 year in traditional style – with our season review pod, more pod members than is advisable, eating an actual meal at The Rushcutters and reminiscing about all that was good (and not) during 2018.

Michael Bailey leads the crew with Kyle Cumbers, Richard Baxter, Steve Rust, Callum Springall, Alessandro Esa Fumagalli, Stewart Muller and Nathan Tuck all in attendance and tucking into the F1 memories and debate – including their 2018 awards and the final standings in The NR F1 Prediction League.

The crew also take a little look ahead to 2019 and wonder if F1 fantasy league is really worth it.

It’s been a cracking year so a big thank you to everyone who has listened, got involved and been in touch throughout our seventh year of F1 podcast chatter – and here’s to doing it all again in 2019!

And if you want to hear more from where this came from, just scoot over to The NR F1 Podcast on Patreon for all the details.

The NR F1 Podcast gets together in Norwich to send Norfolk’s views on the latest F1 action out across the world.

From Team Lotus to Snetterton, Martin Brundle to the racing development of Ayrton Senna, Mark Webber, Johnny Herbert, George Russell and more, Norfolk knows Formula 1 – and wants to discuss it with you.

This is the podcast’s seventh season of action and has previously reviewed the British Grand Prix from the start-finish straight at Silverstone, interviewed Norwich City sporting director and F1 fan Stuart Webber and chewed the F1 cud with former BBC F1 host Jake Humphrey.

You can subscribe to The NR F1 Podcast on iTunes, subscribe to The NR F1 Podcast on audioboom or get the latest NR F1 Podcast editions on your podcast player of choice – to make sure you catch every edition as soon as it is released.

Follow The NRF1 Podcast @theNRF1 on Facebook and The NR F1 Podcast on Twitter – or get in touch with an email to The NR F1 Podcast at NRF1podcast@gmail.com

Ely City 3 Great Yarmouth Town 2: It all goes wrong for Bloaters in closing stages

Friday, December 14, 2018
Great Yarmouth Town managers Adam Mason (left) and Martyn Sinclair Picture: Nick Butcher

The Bloaters suffered an agonising last-minute defeat at Ely City after finding themselves two goals up early in the second half.

Parker goal sends Acle top of the table

Tuesday, December 4, 2018 Richard Giles
Grace Parker jumps above the Haringey defence to head home Acle's goal Picture: Natasha Thompson

Acle United Women moved to the top of the ERWFL Premier Division after a 1-0 victory at Haringey Borough.

Stowmarket Town 3 Great Yarmouth Town 0: No happy ending on pitch for Bloaters’ marathon men

Friday, November 30, 2018 g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​
The joint managers of Great Yarmouth Town Football Club, Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair, on their epic 50-mile charity walk. Arriving at Stowupland. Pictures: Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair

Martyn Sinclair and Adam Mason didn’t have a win to cheer them after their 50 mile charity walk despite a brave show from the young Bloaters.

