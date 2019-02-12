Search

Teenage boxer from Great Yarmouth gym wins gold at national championships

PUBLISHED: 14:16 16 February 2019

Kai Smart, 14, who trains at a gym in Great Yarmouth, wins a gold medal at the Amateur Boxing Alliance's national schoolboy championships in London on February 2.

Archant

A teenager from a Norfolk boxing gym has won gold at a national championship.

Kai Smart, 14, who trains at a gym in Great Yarmouth, won a gold medal at the Amateur Boxing Alliance's national schoolboy championships in London on February 2.Kai Smart, 14, who trains at a gym in Great Yarmouth, won a gold medal at the Amateur Boxing Alliance's national schoolboy championships in London on February 2.

Kai Smart, 14, trains at Spartans boxing club in Great Yarmouth, where he is coached by Tony Norman.

On Saturday (February 9) Mr Smart fought at the Amateur Boxing Alliance (ABA) national schoolboy championships in London.

He stormed through the quarter- and semi-finals, defeating his opponent in the gold-medal bout.

Mr Smart, from Lowestoft, said that when he was five-years-old his father, Elton, 40, first took him to the gym.

He has been boxing ever since, training three times a week at Spartans.

To celebrate he went for a meal at Pizza Hut - a break from his strict routine of healthy food and ban on chocolate and sweets.

“People say boxing is just about fighting, it’s really not,” Mr Smart said, adding that the sport makes him feel good about himself.

