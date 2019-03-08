Search

Exciting times for Great Yarmouth's Triple S fight team

PUBLISHED: 12:18 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 29 May 2019

Remy Sayer did the Triple S Fight team proud at Wolverhampton Picture: CLUB

Remy Sayer did the Triple S Fight team proud at Wolverhampton Picture: CLUB

It has been a busy few weeks for the Triple S Fight team based at Lenny Boys Gym in Great Yarmouth.

Keira Sayer competed in the AFSO British Championships in Birmingham against a tough line-up from across the UK, with guest fighters from Belgium and the Netherlands. Keira trained hard for this competition under the guidance of coaches Remy Sayer, Tia Sayer, Scott Osinski, Les Horn and Mario Fuzeta.

After making it through the preliminary rounds of sport boxing and K1 Keira made the final of both disciplines. In the sport boxing she took on a tough fighter from the USKA gym Birmingham but proved too skilful and took home the title. With no time to rest on her laurels Keira was back in the ring taking on a tough opponent from the renowned Assassins gym in Melton Mowbray and after three tough rounds walked away with the K1 title as well.

Remy Sayer was set to fight for the WKU 5 Nations title in kickboxing at Wolverhampton.

Remy had been training very hard for this fight, with sparring at BBSK in Thetford under the guidance of Billy Brown. But his scheduled opponent, a tough Irish fighter from Dublin, had to pull out in the week leading up to the fight with a broken nose sustained in training.

It looked like the fight was dead in the water but the WKU contacted fighters from across the UK to take up the challenge. The Triple S Fight Team agreed to take on a vacant 57kg K1 5 nations title at a catch-weight of 56kg at the same venue. Remy entered the scales on the day at 54.8kg and his opponent Kaya Plant was 55.8kg so the fight was on. Remy controlled the fight through all five rounds, listening to his corner men Scott Sayer, Kent Roye and Paul Sutton, making sure every punch and kick had the optimum effect. He proved he has all the attributes to become anything he wants to in the field of K1 and the referee raised Remy's hand and the MC announced a unanimous decision.

Both Keira and Remy have been selected to represent England in the Unified World Championships being held in Italy in October. The team will be undertaking some sponsored events leading up to this and would welcome any sponsoring opportunities via email dwk1973@hotmail.com

