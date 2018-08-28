Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Suffolk star Royal the first seed to fall at Potters

PUBLISHED: 16:34 16 January 2019

Suffolk's Mark Royal is out of the World Bowls singles championship Picture: Archant

Suffolk's Mark Royal is out of the World Bowls singles championship Picture: Archant

Archant © 2018

Suffolk’s Mark Royal became the first seed to fall at the Just 2019 World Indoor Bowls Singles Championship after a tie-break defeat to Scott Edwards.

Edwards got off to a flyer as he led 5-0 and 7-2, before a great ninth end from 13th seed Royal almost saw him tie the set.

The Stowmarket-based left-hander held the three shots required to level the scoreline with one bowl remaining, and although Edwards appeared to pull his bowl tighter than intended he successfully removed one of Royal’s counters for a 7-6 opening set win.

The second set was a polar opposite to the first – this time Royal led 5-0 and looked on course to extend his advantage, before Edwards picked up a treble following a weighted bowl to reduce the deficit.

Royal held his nerve to take the match into a tie-break and played a perfect first end before failing with a bowl to win the match on the following end.

But it is Edwards who will face Robert Paxton in the second round after a fortunate connection with another weighted bowl on the final end sealed his victory.

Paxton, the 2018 runner-up, made light work of qualifier Ian McIntosh with a straight-sets 8-2, 7-4 win. He raced into a 5-0 lead in the opening set with a fine display of draw bowling and never looked back.

McIntosh picked up a single at the start of the second set, but Paxton then won four consecutive ends to regain complete control.

Les Gillett has reached the second round for the fourth consecutive year with a convincing victory over qualifier Paul Coleman.

Coleman started well, winning two of the opening three ends with a strong drawing display, but ‘Razor’ grew into the game and limited Coleman to only singles as he secured a 7-5 win in the opening set.

The second set started similarly with the opening two ends shared, but Gillett restricted Coleman to only the one shot in a dominant display.

Gillett played a perfect third end to collect a treble before a further double on the fifth end really gave Coleman a mountain to climb.

Gillett’s performance will give him great encouragement ahead of his second round match against five-time champion Paul Foster next Tuesday.

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Shoppers double-take as signs appear in department store windows advertising ‘closing down sale’

Shoppers are being forced to do a double-take at the signs in the window at Palmers Picture: Liz Coates

Investigations continue into Great Yarmouth murder

Police are continuing to investigate the murder which took place in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, November 7.

Appeal for dash-cam footage after horsebox driver suffers serious head injury

xxx_a47_crash

High school site to be closed all week after ‘significant’ flooding

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy's site at Thamesfield Way, which will be closed on Monday due to flooding. Picture: Liz Coates

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Shoppers double-take as signs appear in department store windows advertising ‘closing down sale’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Investigations continue into Great Yarmouth murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Appeal for dash-cam footage after horsebox driver suffers serious head injury

#includeImage($article, 225)

High school site to be closed all week after ‘significant’ flooding

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Suffolk star Royal the first seed to fall at Potters

Suffolk's Mark Royal is out of the World Bowls singles championship Picture: Archant

‘We had no clue what was in there’ - Forgotten hotel safe cracked open after 50 years

A secret safe has been discovered at the Burlingham Palm Court Hotel in North Drive Picture: Liz Bishop Photography

Great Yarmouth port can launch ferries after Brexit

Great Yarmouth port is able to handle ferries that carry unaccompanied freight. Picture: John Fielding

Runaway ferret followed cat into Great Yarmouth B&B

This ferret was found playing with a cat on Wellesley Road in Great Yarmouth. The owners have not yet claimed him.

This coastal school’s new study centre will help pupils get closer to nature

Consortium Multi-Academy Trust chief executive and principal Andrew Aalders-Dunthorne with parents at Winterton Primary School, after the trust announced it would take over the school in 2018. The school is planning to open a new field study centre on its site. Picture: Liz Coates
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists