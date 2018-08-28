Search

Title holder Dawes out of singles after defeat to Anderson at world indoor championships

PUBLISHED: 16:44 25 January 2019

Stewart Anderson beat Open singles champion Mark Dawes at Potters Picture: Mike Copestake Photography

Stewart Anderson beat Open singles champion Mark Dawes at Potters Picture: Mike Copestake Photography

Archant

Scotland’s Stewart Anderson defeated holder Mark Dawes in the Just 2019 World Indoor Bowls Open Singles at Potters Resort with an 8-7, 11-6 victory.

Ends were tight in the quarter-final encounter, before a crucial three on the fifth end for 2013 champion Anderson put him in control of the first set to lead 5-3.

Dawes fought back to tie the set at 7-7 with an end to play, before a brilliant backhand draw with Anderson’s final bowl of the end gave him the advantage.

Anderson started the second set well too, collecting a treble on the opening end, but Dawes showed his fighting qualities once again to trail by just one shot with two ends to play.

A double from Anderson on end eight really put Dawes in trouble and he was unable collect the three shots required on end nine to force a tie-break.

Following his defeat, Dawes said: “I knew it was going to be a tough game before the match. The first set was one of the best sets of bowls that I have ever played and I lost it, which just shows how good Stewart was.”

Anderson added: “The first set was a display of top quality bowls and fortunately I managed to sneak it at the end. I’ve brought some of the form here that saw me win the Scottish Open last year which is good and it’s giving me some confidence.”

Nick Brett continued his imperious form on the portable rink over the last fortnight with a convincing 9-3, 9-1 defeat of Greg Harlow.

Harlow, who admitted his consistency was not good enough, managed to collect only four singles throughout the duration of the match.

Brett controlled the second set 5-1, but had to rely on a perfect backhand draw with the final bowl of end six to keep his advantage with Harlow poised to collect a full house.

Brett, who has reached the semi-final for the first time since his 2016 title said: “I’ve played with and against Greg long enough to know that I have to bring my ‘A game’ against him. He taught me everything I knew from a young boy and I owe him a great deal.”

Anderson will face Les Gillett, who beat Scott Edwards, in the semi-final, with Brett facing either Simon Skelton or 2014 champion Darren Burnett.

