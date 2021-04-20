News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Bloaters progress in Senior Cup after penalty shoot-out glory

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 1:27 PM April 20, 2021   
Two footballers chasing a ball.

Kyle Baker with possession. - Credit: Woods Photography

Great Yarmouth Town tasted cup success over the weekend after a depleted team went through on penalties.

The Bloaters met Sheringham FC on Saturday in the second round of the Norfolk Senior Cup.

Sheringham were quick out of the traps, with busy Dan Crosbie firing a shot over. Kyle Baker responded for Town with an enthusiastic shot just over the bar.

Young goalkeeper Fenn Nicholls was called into action as he palmed away a dangerous cross into the Bloaters‘ penalty area.

Connor Delaney then had a good chance but his effort was wide of the target.

In the 20th minute, a near post corner by Declan McAvoy was headed goalward and palmed away by the Shannock's Andrew Jackson, only for Baker to rely on his cat-like reflexes and head the ball in for the opening goal for the home side.

Football players celebrating on a pitch

Kyle Baker celebrates the Bloater's opening goal - Credit: Woods Photography

Nicholls saved another shot as the visitors had a decent spell of possession but the home side took a well-deserved lead into the half-time break.

Footballers celebrating on a pitch.

Great Yarmouth Town FC celebrate their first goal, which put them in the lead in the first half. - Credit: Woods Photography

Sheringham soon equalised in the second half with Ben Boyce scoring from close range.

The goal rejuvenated the visitors as they began dominating possession, but it was the Bloaters who were creating chances.

McCombe threaded a pass through to Brady Philpott but his effort went past the post after being clean through the visitors' defence.

Baker then hit a fierce drive that Jackson tipped over his bar.

Another Bloaters move saw Barnes’ effort saved by Jackson.

Shortly after, McAvoy had the ball in the net but was chalked off for offside in the build-up.

It was keeper Nicholls who stepped in the penalty shoot out after normal time finished at 1-1.

Nicholls' save and a wild effort over the bar by the visitors ensured the home side were in the hat for the next round as they won the penalty shoot-out.

Goalkeeper failing to save a penalty

Yarmouth Town beat Sheringham FC 4-3 in penalties - Credit: Woods Photography

Full-time: Bloaters 1 Sheringham 1 (Town win on penalites 4-3).

Sunday’s draw saw the Bloaters matched against Mundford FC, to be played this Saturday, April 24, behind closed doors.

Manager Rob McCombe added “After such a long break I was pleased with the intensity and execution of the game plan.

"I felt we had done enough to win in the 90 minutes and felt confident going into the penalty shoot-out with the players we have. Delighted for Fenn (goalkeeper) who had a terrific game.”

Bloaters: Nicholls, Atkins, McAvoy, Forbes, Urry, Barnes, Delaney, McCombe, Baker Philpott, Smith Subs : McAra, Pinheiro , Skoyles, Halliday and Dalton.

