Norfolk boxer to represent England at Barcelona bout

Great Yarmouth boxer Mikie Webber-Kane, 20, has been called up to represent England in a bout in Barcelona on May 5. Picture: Tony Norman. Archant

A Norfolk boxer will represent England next month at a bout in Spain.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Great Yarmouth boxer Mikie Webber-Kane, 20, has been called up to represent England in a bout in Barcelona on May 5. Picture: Tony Norman. Great Yarmouth boxer Mikie Webber-Kane, 20, has been called up to represent England in a bout in Barcelona on May 5. Picture: Tony Norman.

Mikie Webber-Kane, 20, from Great Yarmouth, trains at Spartans Gym in the seaside town.

He was called up to represent the country in the Amateur Boxing Association fight against a boxer representing Catalonia on May 5.

Mr Webber-Kane has fought for England before at a competition in March.

Although he lost the fight, having been called up at the last minute, England won the series 4-3.

He will drop down to lightweight for the next fight.

Tony Norman, who runs Spartans gym, said the call-up was special because the gym was still in its first season.

Mr Webber-Kane recently won a title.

At the Hayes Working Men's Club he defeated Lee Stevenson from Finchley to claim the light welterweight north west division London ABA challenge belt.