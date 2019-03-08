Norfolk boxer to represent England at Barcelona bout
PUBLISHED: 15:56 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:00 29 April 2019
A Norfolk boxer will represent England next month at a bout in Spain.
Mikie Webber-Kane, 20, from Great Yarmouth, trains at Spartans Gym in the seaside town.
He was called up to represent the country in the Amateur Boxing Association fight against a boxer representing Catalonia on May 5.
Mr Webber-Kane has fought for England before at a competition in March.
Although he lost the fight, having been called up at the last minute, England won the series 4-3.
He will drop down to lightweight for the next fight.
Tony Norman, who runs Spartans gym, said the call-up was special because the gym was still in its first season.
Mr Webber-Kane recently won a title.
At the Hayes Working Men's Club he defeated Lee Stevenson from Finchley to claim the light welterweight north west division London ABA challenge belt.