Yarmouth boxer's victory against 'tricky southpaw'
- Credit: Mikie Webber-Kane
A Great Yarmouth boxer is on a roll as he picked up a second win on the bounce and prepared for his next challenge.
Mikie Webber-Kane, 23, beat Lee Hallett by points decision on November 5 at the Holiday Inn at Norwich Airport.
The super-welterweight said: "It was a really good fight, a step up in opponent for me.
"He's a good lad and a tricky southpaw, which can be very awkward.
"But it's a good experience to come across earlier in my career, rather than later."
"Part of the start of your career is all about those learning fights.
"It's a good experience.
Most Read
- 1 Another market stall to close before £4.6m new build move
- 2 Country club reveals development plans for 82 lodges and spa
- 3 Nurse donated organs to save others after death, inquest hears
- 4 Man charged after woman sprayed in face with liquid
- 5 Man died in caravan after taking recreational drug
- 6 Special school trust urged to better support staff after spate of attacks
- 7 'A crazy idea' - Soft play area in double-decker bus proving a hit
- 8 New operator revealed for town's £26m seafront leisure centre
- 9 Watch: Dashcam footage shows close shave on Acle Straight
- 10 WATCH: New drone footage shows progress on Yarmouth's third crossing
"I learnt a lot from the fight, and still got the win.
"I can't complain."
The Yarmouth fighter is currently in another training camp preparing for his next fight on December 18 at the Norfolk Showground.
His opponent is to be confirmed.
Mikie Webber-Kane would also like to thank the following:
- Graham Everett at Pro Box Norwich
- Mervyn Turner at Jamrock Promotions
- Windmill Sports Bar
- Fallen Angels
- Hippodrome Circus
- Dance Estelle
- App Med Ltd
- Rainmaker SOS
- Empire
- Anglia Copy and Print
- What is Hip
- Luke Sweeny
- Danny Crocket
- Craig Levers
- Paul Stone
- The Ocean Room