Yarmouth boxer's victory against 'tricky southpaw'

Mikie Webber-Kane facing off against the "tricky southpaw", Lee Hallett. - Credit: Mikie Webber-Kane

A Great Yarmouth boxer is on a roll as he picked up a second win on the bounce and prepared for his next challenge.

Mikie Webber-Kane, 23, beat Lee Hallett by points decision on November 5 at the Holiday Inn at Norwich Airport.

The super-welterweight said: "It was a really good fight, a step up in opponent for me.

"He's a good lad and a tricky southpaw, which can be very awkward.

"But it's a good experience to come across earlier in my career, rather than later."

"Part of the start of your career is all about those learning fights.

"It's a good experience.

"I learnt a lot from the fight, and still got the win.

"I can't complain."

The Yarmouth fighter is currently in another training camp preparing for his next fight on December 18 at the Norfolk Showground.

His opponent is to be confirmed.

Mikie Webber-Kane would also like to thank the following: