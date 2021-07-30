5 indoor activities in Great Yarmouth to escape the rain

Published: 11:42 AM July 30, 2021 Updated: 11:45 AM July 30, 2021

A family on the empty beach as the wind and rain hits Great Yarmouth sea front. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

The weather outside driving you in? Here are five indoor activities to do in Great Yarmouth to escape the rain:

The Sea Life Centre in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

1. Sea Life Great Yarmouth Aquarium

Where: Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3AH

When: Open from 9.30am - 5pm (With last entry at 4pm)

Price: Tickets from £15, pre-booking is required.

Parking: Pay and display is available on Marine Parade and seafront car parks.

Though there may still be a chance of getting wet, the Sea Life centre promises excitement for all. They have resident penguins, crocodiles, and turtles to see, as well as three aquarium zones, featuring tropical ocean life, a ray tank, and jellyfish!

Jump warehouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jump warehouse Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

2. Jump Warehouse

Where: Main Cross Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3NZ

When: Open from 10am-5pm

Price: £6.50 per peak session, booking in advance is recommended.

Parking: Pay and display is available in seafront car parks.

Gravity-defying fun awaits those who visit Jump Warehouse. An interconnected-trampoline centre with angled walls, airbags, and rollover platforms is a great way to escape the rain.

The arcades on the seafront - Credit: Jasper King

3. Seafront arcades

Where: Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30

When: Most are open 9am-11pm

Price: As much as you like!

Parking: Pay and display is available in seafront car parks.

It wouldn't be the seaside without a visit to the arcades! With plenty to choose from, there's something for everyone. The 20p machines offer quick prizes and video games give you the chance to compete with friends.

Time and Tide Museum - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

4. Time and Tide Museum

Where: Blackfriars Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3BX

When: Monday to Sunday, 10am-4.30pm

Price: Tickets starting at £6.20, booking in advance is recommended

Parking: There is a car park opposite the museum and some free street parking in Blackfriars' Road.

With a special exhibition for the school holidays and another on fisherwomen, Time and Tide is an educational day out where you can learn about our coast's rich history.

Windmill Adventure Golf in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Windmill Adventure Golf

5. Windmill Adventure Golf

Where: 9-10 Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3AD

When: Everyday during school holidays, 11am-5pm

Price: Tickets from £5

Parking: Pay and display is available on Marine Parade and seafront car parks, closest is Jetty South car park

Self-described as a "huge, unique, indoor, crazy golf experience", this course is housed in the historic Windmill Theatre. With holes themed around dinosaurs, pirates, and New York City, it's fun for all the family.