5 indoor activities in Great Yarmouth to escape the rain
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017
The weather outside driving you in? Here are five indoor activities to do in Great Yarmouth to escape the rain:
1. Sea Life Great Yarmouth Aquarium
Where: Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3AH
When: Open from 9.30am - 5pm (With last entry at 4pm)
Price: Tickets from £15, pre-booking is required.
You may also want to watch:
Parking: Pay and display is available on Marine Parade and seafront car parks.
Though there may still be a chance of getting wet, the Sea Life centre promises excitement for all. They have resident penguins, crocodiles, and turtles to see, as well as three aquarium zones, featuring tropical ocean life, a ray tank, and jellyfish!
Most Read
- 1 Tributes to popular entertainer after death following tragic accident
- 2 Man seriously injured after crash on A149
- 3 Police searching for Patricia Holland believe her to be dead
- 4 Family ‘desperately worried’ for grandmother missing for five days
- 5 'Something really fresh for Great Yarmouth' - Empire ready to re-open
- 6 Forensic officers back as hunt for missing Patricia Holland in fifth day
- 7 Woman felt her life was 'destroyed' after rape by two men, court hears
- 8 Photos capture impressive storm clouds dominating Norfolk skyline
- 9 Shop to reopen after fire which caused 'significant' damage
- 10 Public urged to check outbuildings as fears grow for missing woman
2. Jump Warehouse
Where: Main Cross Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3NZ
When: Open from 10am-5pm
Price: £6.50 per peak session, booking in advance is recommended.
Parking: Pay and display is available in seafront car parks.
Gravity-defying fun awaits those who visit Jump Warehouse. An interconnected-trampoline centre with angled walls, airbags, and rollover platforms is a great way to escape the rain.
3. Seafront arcades
Where: Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30
When: Most are open 9am-11pm
Price: As much as you like!
Parking: Pay and display is available in seafront car parks.
It wouldn't be the seaside without a visit to the arcades! With plenty to choose from, there's something for everyone. The 20p machines offer quick prizes and video games give you the chance to compete with friends.
4. Time and Tide Museum
Where: Blackfriars Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3BX
When: Monday to Sunday, 10am-4.30pm
Price: Tickets starting at £6.20, booking in advance is recommended
Parking: There is a car park opposite the museum and some free street parking in Blackfriars' Road.
With a special exhibition for the school holidays and another on fisherwomen, Time and Tide is an educational day out where you can learn about our coast's rich history.
5. Windmill Adventure Golf
Where: 9-10 Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3AD
When: Everyday during school holidays, 11am-5pm
Price: Tickets from £5
Parking: Pay and display is available on Marine Parade and seafront car parks, closest is Jetty South car park
Self-described as a "huge, unique, indoor, crazy golf experience", this course is housed in the historic Windmill Theatre. With holes themed around dinosaurs, pirates, and New York City, it's fun for all the family.